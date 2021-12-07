How to choose that your WhatsApp messages only last 24 hours, 7 days or 3 months

You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Temporary messages were incorporated into WhatsApp chats to give users more control and security over what they share on the social network. Since they started, they had the option of lasting from 24 hours to 7 days, with the new update you can choose up to 90 days.

Unsplash

In addition to expanding the options, you can choose the option you want by default in each conversation. So you won't have to worry about doing it every time you send a message, the duration will be automatically set. This update will be available in the coming weeks, the company reports.

“The decision of how long a message should exist should be in your hands. We have gotten used to having a digital copy of almost everything we write, without even thinking about it. It is as if someone follows us everywhere and permanently records everything we say. Today we are pleased to offer our users more options so that they can control their messages and the time they are saved: the default temporary messages and the duration options. ”, Communicated the company.

Steps to activate temporary messages