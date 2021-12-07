The most famous youtuber in Japan bought Gucci's Xbox and paid 210 thousand pesos

You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Hikakin is the most famous youtuber in Japan with more than 10 million subscribers on his channel and two days ago he uploaded an unboxing video of the new Xbox in collaboration with Gucci . The device costs 10 thousand dollars and despite the fact that it came out a year ago it has been impossible to get it due to different factors. Nowhere in the video does it say that it is a paid promotion.

Hikakin vía YouTube

The youtuber explained that he had wanted to buy an Xbox for a long time and that he also loves Gucci, so it turned out to be the perfect combination. Only 100 consoles were released and Hikakin's is # 41. "I wonder who has the other 99," he says during the video.

To open her new toy, Hikakin put on white gloves. The console came in a Gucci trunk. He looks very concerned about not causing any damage to the device while taking it out of its box. One side of the trunk reads "Xbox" in green letters contrasting with the classic Gucci pattern and the other reads "Good Game."

"I will keep it as a treasure," says the youtuber. "I'm going to put it in the trunk to put it away because I want to display it in the living room." He doesn't seem very interested in using it to play, rather it seems that he would like to have it as a collectible .