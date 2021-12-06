Saitama Inu Crypto: The Latest News on #SAITAMA as the Hot Meme Coin Trends on Twitter Today

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The Saitama Inu (CCC:SAITAMA-USD) crypto is trending on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) today and we’re rounding up the latest news that traders need to know about the meme coin.

But real quick, let’s talk about what Saitama Inu is. This is a meme crypto riding off of interest in other similar Dogecoin (CCC: DOGE-USD ) copycats. It’s been around for some time but is only recently gaining traction with traders.

Saitama Inu started to pick up momentum in October, which resulted in it reaching an all-time high in November. However, the crypto has cooled off since then and is still only trading for fractions of a penny.

Some recent news concerning the Saitama Inu crypto includes the Bitmart hack. This saw more than $200 million of crypto stolen from the exchange and SAITAMA tokens were among them. $100 million of that was Ethereum (CCC: ETH-USD )-based tokens, which Saitama Inu is.

Crypto traders taking an interest in Saitama Inu also likely want to know where the coin is heading. Recently price predictions point out that it may be some time before major growth comes to the digital asset. You can get into the price predictions for SAITAMA at this link.

To go along with that, some traders may be looking for more details about Saitama Inu before making an investment in it. Luckily for them, InvestorPlace recently covered the basics about the token for interested traders.

SAITAMA is down 11.3% over a 24-hour period as of Monday afternoon.

