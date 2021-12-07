Subway Mexico presents its first restaurant with the new image + drive thru

You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Subway presented the first restaurant in Mexico with the new concept and image of the company, and with the possibility of ordering from the car, with the aim of offering its guests a faster and safer experience: “Fresh Forward” + drive thru .

Depositphotos.com

The city of Mérida in the state of Yucatán is the headquarters of this new establishment, the first of its kind in the state and throughout the country, with which the fast food chain wants to transform the customer experience in all aspects offering a larger space than a conventional restaurant, minimalist designs, digital menus, more efficient equipment, and the possibility of ordering from the car.

“We are very excited to open the first restaurant in our country with the company's new concept and with self-service in a city as important and with so much potential as Mérida. Undoubtedly, this is the result of a joint effort between Subway and the franchise owner, who has trusted us to be part of their heritage, "said José Villarreal, CEO of Subway Mexico, in a statement. “We hope this is the first of many more releases of this type. We want to continue transforming the experience of our guests throughout the country to make it more memorable and in line with current and future needs. "

The “ Fresh Forward ” restaurants present innovation in the following aspects:

Digital : Guests will enjoy digital menu screens, a quick Subway experience with a separate food preparation area, and a space for catering pre-order delivery (at participating restaurants). Likewise, it implements tablets from where the consumer can order, in less than a minute, the type of bread, vegetables, protein, cheese, without having to queue, and pay through the device by entering the card number or swiping it. by the reader.

Vegetables : Fresh vegetables with tomatoes, green peppers, onions and cucumbers that are cut every day are on display, as well as new bread and cookie displays at the front of the line.

Décor : Bright and cheerful décor, music, and comfortable chairs with USB charging ports and complimentary Wi-Fi create a welcoming atmosphere.

The new restaurant design is the next phase of Subway's evolution in the Aztec country and is part of the company's commitment to continue innovating to stay close to its guests.