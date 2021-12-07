Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed the most recent trading day at $38.04, moving -0.26% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.49%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had lost 14.58% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 3.19% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.08% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Delta Air Lines as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.26, up 89.72% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.79 billion, up 121.25% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$4.62 per share and revenue of $28.99 billion. These totals would mark changes of +57.06% and +69.6%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Delta Air Lines should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% higher. Delta Air Lines is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 235, putting it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

