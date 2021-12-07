AGNC Investment (AGNC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AGNC Investment (AGNC) closed at $15.85, marking a +1.28% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.07%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.49%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 2.92% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 3.66% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 2.08% in that time.

AGNC Investment will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect AGNC Investment to post earnings of $0.67 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 10.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $418 million, down 8.93% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.93 per share and revenue of $1.76 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.52% and +4.88%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.31% higher. AGNC Investment is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, AGNC Investment currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.34. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.61, so we one might conclude that AGNC Investment is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

