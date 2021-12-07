Southwest Airlines (LUV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Southwest Airlines (LUV) closed the most recent trading day at $45.21, moving -0.77% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.49%.

Heading into today, shares of the airline had lost 11.31% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 3.19% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.08% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Southwest Airlines as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Southwest Airlines is projected to report earnings of -$0.39 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 69.77%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.72 billion, up 134.49% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$2.64 per share and revenue of $15.37 billion, which would represent changes of +57.56% and +69.83%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Southwest Airlines. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Southwest Airlines is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 235, putting it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LUV in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research