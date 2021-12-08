Anixa (ANIX) COVID Compounds Prove Effective Against Omicron

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. ANIX announced that its potential compounds, which are being developed to treat COVID-19, are anticipated to be effective against the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Please note that the compounds are being developed by Anixa in collaboration with MolGenie as orally-administered room temperature-stable pills for the potential treatment of COVID-19 Anixa’s COVID-19 program that focuses on identifying Mpro, the main protease of COVID-19 andthe first protein required to replicate the virus. The said compounds have demonstrated the ability to inhibit Mpro with excellent potency in comparison to authorized therapies.

Anixa’s stock has rallied 5.4% so far this year against with the industry’s 23.5% fall.

This latest data is based on results from a genomic variant analysis done on the Mpro enzyme of the Omicron variant by Anixa and MolGenie. In the genome variant analysis, the company noted that though the Omicron variant incorporates over 50 mutations including more than 30 in the spike protein, no significant mutations are found in or near the Mpro enzyme.

Both the companies have also initiated comprehensive pharmacokinetic analyses of the compounds to evaluate their suitability as potential therapies to treat COVID-19.

We remind investors that in August, Anixa reported that these compounds were anticipated to be effective against the Delta variant of COVID-19, which is the most dominant variant in the United States at present.

While COVID vaccines have shown effectiveness against different variants of COVID-19, the rise of new infectious variants remains a prevailing concern. The Omicron variant has ignited fears that the currently available COVID-19 vaccines and medicines/treatments could be less effective against it.Like Anixa, many companies are already testing whether their medicines/treatment provide protection against Omicron.

Arbutus Biopharma ABUS recently announced that it has identified several unique compound series that inhibit Mpro. This identification is part of a discovery research and license agreement entered into by Arbutus along with X-Chem and Proteros biostructures that focuses on the discovery of novel inhibitors that inhibit Mpro.

As part of the agreement, Arbutus has obtained a worldwide exclusive license to these identified compound series.

This week, GlaxoSmithKline GSK and Vir Biotechnology VIR announced pre-clinical data based on pseudo-virus testing of the combined known mutations of the Omicron variant. This data demonstrated that Glaxo and Vir Biotechnology’s COVID-19 therapy, sotrovimab, maintains activity against full combination of mutations in the spike protein of the Omicron variant.

Glaxo and Vir Biotechnology’s sotrovimab, as an intravenous administration, was granted emergency use authorization for treating mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adult and pediatric patients in May. The intravenous drug is available under the tradename of Xevudy.

Xevudy contributed 3 percentage points of growth to Glaxo’s total Pharmaceutical sales for third-quarter 2021. Although sotrovimab is not yet approved in Europe, Glaxo and VIR Biotech have already entered into a joint procurement agreement with the European Commission to supply up to 220,000 doses of sotrovimab, on approval.

Anixa presently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

