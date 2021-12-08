Stratasys (SSYS) Launches Origin One Dental 3D Printer

Stratasys SSYS recently enhanced its dental solution portfolio with the launch of Origin One Dental 3D printer, which will provide comprehensive additive manufacturing solutions to the dental industry. The newly launched printer is powered by P3 Programmable PhotoPolymerization print technology that delivers industry leading accuracy and part-to-part consistency.

The new printer enables high throughput at a lower cost per part compared to other competing technologies. It comes with an open material infrastructure, which supports a variety of applications.

It is worth mentioning that it is the second 3D printer launch related to the December 2020 buyout of San Francisco-based 3D printing start-up, Origin. The first 3D printer introduced as a result of the buyout was a compact multi-material dental 3D printer called J5 DentaJet in March 2021.

Needless to say, the integration of Origin’s software-centric additive manufacturing solutions has provided Stratasys a competitive edge in the 3D-printed mass production parts market.

The newly introduced Origin One Dental is ideal for small batch printing of a single material requiring short print time and is designed for flow production. Meanwhile, J5 DentaJet is based on PolyJet technology and is ideal for large batch printing, especially when printing mixed trays of parts overnight or unattended. However, both the printers accelerate additive manufacturing solutions for the dental customers, while streamlining their production processes.

Minnesota-based Stratasys has been gaining from growing demand for 3D printed materials. The launch of several other innovative products this year positions it well in the long haul. Recently, it launched Digital Anatomy Creator, which is a new software module designed for Digital Anatomy 3D Printers to enhance personalized healthcare through anatomic modeling solutions.

In September, it launched a new cybersecurity solution for additive manufacturing named ProtectAM. In June, it unveiled J5 MediJet, a compact medical 3D printer that integrates multiple applications into one system and thus enables the creation of intricate 3D anatomical models. The new printer runs 30% faster than other 3D printers.

