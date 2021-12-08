Traditional banks ask for 'even floor' to compete against fintech companies

You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Association of Banks of Mexico (ABM) reported that it is preparing a document for the authorities to request "an even floor" to compete with financial technology (fintech) companies and will request that they make their costs transparent to users.

"In the fintech world we are not clear about the Total Annual Cost, the famous CAT that the Condusef (National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services) permanently obliges us to put in the public so that it can take their best decisions, "said Daniel Becker, president of the ABM, at the Ninth Citibanamex Financial Education Meeting and president of the ABM. opacity in terms of who is more or less regulated. "

Becker Feldman highlighted that although the fintech sector has solved problems and has increased financial participation in the population in which banks have not been able to reach, startups in this sector are not competing equally. He added that fintech companies came to be a complementary element in the financial sector, not a substitute for it.

"If we have worked on something, it is transparency and non-opacity of user costs, (...) what we want is for the fintech world to have the same elements and requirements, a level floor," said the representative of the bankers,

Becker Feldman asserted that the bank will ask the authorities for transparent competition with fintech companies and that they make their costs transparent. "We do know, we want the fintech world to make its costs transparent to the user, although by definition and construction the perception is that since they reach certain segments that otherwise will not be reached, they do not have to make it transparent."

"We are not worried about competition"

For his part, Julio Carranza, vice president of the ABM, pointed out that banks are accustomed to competition, which "is not something that worries them," their concern is that "there is not a level floor."

“That is precisely what the ABM has been doing, we have been working in recent months on a document that we will be presenting to the authorities shortly so that it can be clearly appreciated which are the points of improvement and opportunity that the bank sees in this direct competition that we have, ”he explained.

Fintech companies in Mexico have had exponential growth due to the pandemic, as they have presented growth as a sector of 22% in 2021, according to Finnovista .