Mexico has a new unicorn, it's about Incode

You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Incode , an identity verification and authentication platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), raised $ 220 million in its Series B funding round and reached a valuation of $ 1.25 billion, making it the new Mexican unicorn.

This financing occurs less than seven months after the company, founded by Ricardo Amper, received 25 million dollars in its Series A investment round, in March 2021. According to a statement, this demonstrates the confidence of investors in the tech firm, which grew sixfold in revenue over the past 12 months.

This investment round was led by investors from General Atlantic , SoftBank Latin America Fund, JP Morgan Technology Ventures, Capital One Ventures and Coinbase Ventures , it also had the participation of funds SVCI (Silicon Valley CISO Investments), investors from DN Capital, 3L Capital, Framework Ventures , Dila Capital, among others.

What does Incode do?

It offers an omnichannel platform as a comprehensive solution that allows companies to have a single point of identity, ranging from easy, friendly and secure customer onboarding, to frictionless authentication once onboard.

Your solution is fully automated, which means you don't use people to identify customers. This allows you to provide real-time responses, safely and reliably, with much less likelihood of fraud.

This technology firm develops its technology in-house , which allows a direct relationship with its customers, and therefore continuously improve its platform at their request.

Image: Courtesy of Incode.

"Our vision for 'One Identity Everywhere' is to transform the way humans experience their identity journey with business," said Ricardo Amper, founder and CEO of Incode Technologies. “We have created an exceptional and person-friendly experience that allows the end customer to have a unique experience when they join a new bank, check into a hotel or are admitted to a hospital. By reinventing these experiences, we are building trust between companies and their customers. "

This fact makes Incode the sixth Mexican unicorn, and it joins the club to which companies such as Kavak, Bitso, Clip, Konfío, and Clara already belong.