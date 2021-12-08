Learn about 29 mantras and phrases from successful Latino founders
" It's okay to celebrate success, but it's more important to pay attention to the lessons of failure " is one of Bill Gates ' best-known mantras. Like him, hundreds of successful founders have a mantra or phrase with which they identify. and that they use regularly, especially in difficult moments.
And it is that every company leader must have a positive attitude , a persevering spirit that leads him to follow his vocation despite the daily inconveniences and allows him to recover from failures or losses.
That is why this time, I want to share with you, entrepreneurs, 29 mantras and phrases of successful founders . Choose the one you like the most and apply it to find the inspiration, tranquility and motivation you need to continue with your business and achieve the objectives set!
29 mantras and phrases from successful founders
- " You don't already have it, go for it ", Alejandro Miranda Arenas, Founder of 153 bpm .
- “ Make things happen ”, Johanna C. Ángel Reyes, Founder of Acacia 360º .
- “ The stronger your mentality, the stronger your business ”, Axel Olivella Davalos, Founder of Spot² .
- " The best way to be successful is by helping others to be successful ", Ivan Lozano, Founder of Talentum .
- " Intelligence is the ability to adapt to change - Stephen Hawking", Ruben Ariff Alatorre Bernal, Founder of Alfonso Marina .
- " Dream big and trust yourself ," Alan Miranda, co-founder of Digital Lab Agency .
- " If a person succeeded, I can do it too ", Ricardo Quevedo H., Founder of NeuroClase .
- " I came to this life to enjoy and a business should not take away my happiness, it should contribute to my happiness ", Emmanuel Puga, Founder of Great Plan .
- “ The only way to predict the future is to create it ”, Alejandra Jeugmans, Founder of Grupo TOA .
- " I'm fresh, I'm not afraid, I can do it ", Laura Elena Uribe Fraga, Founder of Cafecine .
- “ If he could do it, I can do it better ”, Nelly Vázquez Jiménez, Founder of Womcy México .
- " Never stop learning ", Roberto Corona, Founder of EMCOR .
- " Failure is part of life. If you don't fail you don't learn, if you don't learn you don't change ”, Juan José Weibel, Founder of Drow Equipamientos .
- " All the things around us were built by people like you and me ", Miguel Iván Hernández Arias, Founder of Coru .
- " If you can't do it with option A, you will do it with Z, after asking the right question " , Jonatan de Peña Escaño, Founder of Apiarios De Peña SRL .
- “ There is no passion whatsoever in playing small, in settling for a life that is less than what we are capable of living - Nelson Mandela”, Ernesto Veraza, Founder of Tukan .
- " If your product is perfect it is because you were late ", Fernando Alanis Espinosa, Founder of SATI .
- " Lord, grant me serenity to accept everything that I cannot change, courage to change what I am capable of changing, and wisdom to know how to differentiate one from the other ", Santiago Saviñon, Founder of 99minutos .
- " Never give up. Keep going. (Never give up. Keep going) ”, Javier Alejandro Gómez Sánchez, Founder of CORPORATIVO G2 .
- " The best is yet to come ", Nestor Patraca Martínez, Founder of Germina Consultoría Patrimonial .
- " I am light, thank you for everything I have and for what I will have ", Marcos Iran Herrera Mendoza, Founder of The MxCode Solutions SA de CV .
- “ Think outside the box and go beyond borders ”, Jovanna Nathalie Cervantes Guzmán, Founder of Atellier Organic Joyas de Autor .
- " Sumar para Crecer (Add as individuals to grow together as a society) ", Eduardo López Perez, Founder of Grupo Dúo .
- “ You are not going to build a successful startup overnight. You can build a successful startup over time, listening to people's needs ”, Marcelo de la Garza Clariond, Founder of Gesta Labs .
- " Do what matters ", Bear Trava, Founder of Cracks Education .
- " If you believe it, you will triumph " , Luis X. Barrios, Founder of Arkangeles .
- " It is better to fail to try a victory, than to stop succeeding for fear of failure ", Emmanuel Pérez, Founder of Dominican Beard Club .
- " We can! Let's go! If you dream it, you have it ”, María Elsy Abreu, Founder of Cocoa Mae .
- " The entrepreneur is not the one who has the business idea or dreams it, he is the one who executes it and materializes it ", Sofía Hegel, Founder of Transformaciones Exponenciales SA .
Importantly, knowledge, dedication, and experience are not enough to make you a successful entrepreneur. To achieve this you will also require a strong and positive mentality, which is capable of overcoming any obstacle that may arise. For this reason, it is important that you have a mantra or phrase, since it will be a tool that will give you the mental strength necessary to face difficult times and, at the same time, the one that will help you strengthen the archetype of a successful entrepreneur.