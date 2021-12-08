New Strong Sell Stocks for December 8th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

- Zacks

Coherent, Inc. COHR provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 8% downward over the last 30 days.

Open Lending Corporation LPRO provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.8% downward over the last 30 days.

L.B. Foster Company FSTR provides products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 41.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Sanmina Corporation SANM provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd VIOT develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 67.1% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 Liast.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Sanmina Corporation (SANM): Free Stock Analysis Report



L.B. Foster Company (FSTR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Coherent, Inc. (COHR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Viomi Technology Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (VIOT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Open Lending Corporation (LPRO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research