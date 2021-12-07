BTT Crypto: 11 Things to Know About BitTorrent as the Token Takes Off Today

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The BitTorrent (CCC:BTT-USD) crypto token is doing well for itself Tuesday as the prices rise higher.

So what exactly has crypto traders excited about BTT today? It all comes down to a major event taking place on Dec. 12. At that time, the BitTorrent network will launch. This network will include its file-sharing platforms, as well as the BTT token.

Now that we know what has BTT on the move today, let’s dive into what BitTorrent is all about below!

BitTorrent isn’t exactly a new name on the internet.

The service has been around for years and offers file sharing between users.

The files are shared in a decentralized way.

Basically, the downloader pulls parts of the file from several users until they have it completed.

Then, they have the option to become a seeder, which lets others download parts of that file from them.

It’s a peer-to-peer system that makes sense in the growing blockchain world.

The introduction of the BTT token also makes it so that users can earn crypto while doing this.

That’s possible through BitTorrent Speed.

It increases the download speed users have available to them and also pays them in BTT for acting as seeds to other users.

Adding crypto as a reward for seeding makes sense as previously there wasn’t much of an incentive to do so.

That in turn increases the number of seeds, which opens up more users to download files through the service.

BTT is up 41.9% over a 24-hour period as of Tuesday morning.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

