Campbell (CPB) Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Miss

Campbell Soup Company CPB has reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while the top line lagged the same. Both metrics declined year over year. Industry-wide supply-chain disruptions more than offset benefits from solid consumer demand, positive pricing and improved productivity.

Management retained the overall fiscal 2022 view. It also noted that the bottom line will likely grow year over year in the second half of fiscal 2022. The company remains on track with its multi-year cost-saving program, with $15 million generated in the fiscal first quarter. It expects savings of $850 million by the end of fiscal 2022.

Quarterly Highlights

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations tumbled 12% year over year to 89 cents per share but surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 81 cents. The downside was a result of reduced adjusted EBIT.

Net sales of $2,236 million decreased 4% year over year and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,297 million. However, sales rose 2% from first-quarter fiscal 2020. Organic sales declined 4% year over year due to lower volumes, supply pressure and cycling retailer inventory recovery in the year-ago period. The metric grew 5% from first-quarter fiscal 2020.

The company's adjusted gross margin contracted 200 basis points to 32.5%. The downside was caused by higher promotions and unfavorable mix, which more than offset supply-chain productivity improvements and pricing efforts.

Adjusted EBIT plunged 15% to reach $389 million mainly on account of lower sales volumes, reduced adjusted gross margin and higher adjusted administrative expenses. This was more than offset by marketing and selling costs.

Segment Analysis

Meals & Beverages: Net sales declined 7% year over year to $1,266 million, with organic sales declining 6%. The downside mainly resulted from volume declines in all U.S. retail products (including U.S. soup, Prego pasta sauces and V8 beverages) and in Canada.

Volumes in U.S. retail were hurt due to cycling retailer inventory recovery in the year-ago period and supply-chain issues. U.S. soup sales fell 2% due to weakness in condensed soups, and ready-to-serve soups. Operating earnings in the unit tanked 17%.

Snacks: Net sales in the division were down 1% to $970 million. The segment was hurt by lower volumes and higher promotions along with weakness in partner brands — Pop Secret popcorn and Late July snacks. Organic sales in the segment fell 1%. Segmental operating earnings declined 5%.

Other Financial Details

As of Oct 2, 2021, Campbell's total cash and cash equivalents stood at $69 million, long-term debt was $4,567 million, and total equity amounted to $3,237 million. The company generated $288 million as cash flow from operations in the quarter under review. Capital investments amounted to $69 million in the said period.

In the fiscal first quarter, management paid out dividends worth $116 million and repurchased 1.5 million shares worth $63 million. The company had $475 million remaining in its existing $500-million share repurchase program. This is in addition to the $250-million anti-dilutive share repurchase program announced in the third quarter of fiscal 2021, out of which $176 million worth of shares are remaining.

Fiscal 2022 Guidance

Despite the impressive quarterly results, management retained the guidance for fiscal 2022. The view also considers a solid demand, rising inflation and tightening of the labor market, which were somewhat offset by continued in-market momentum, better pricing, productivity and cost-saving efforts.

For fiscal 2021, the company expects net sales of flat to down 2%, with organic sales between down 1% and up 1%. The sale of Plum baby food and snacks business is expected to affect fiscal 2022 sales by 1 percentage point. Adjusted EBIT is forecast to be down 4.5-1.5% compared with an 8-5% decline mentioned earlier. Adjusted EPS is envisioned to be $2.75-$2.85 for fiscal 2022.

For second-quarter fiscal 2022, the company’s top line is likely to rise year over year. However, the gross margin is expected to remain under pressure due to inflation across commodities and higher labor-related costs. Despite lapping easier comparisons in the second half of fiscal 2022, Campbell Soup expects inflation of high-single digits, which is anticipated to be more pronounced in the second half. However, management is undertaking efforts, including positive net price realization, supply-chain productivity improvements, and cost-saving initiatives to mitigate cost inflation.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 3.1% in the past three months compared with the industry's decline of 1.8%.

