Medical and Recreational Users Alike Loved This Strain in 2021

The cannabis information platform Leafly Holdings, Inc. revealed Wednesday that Dosidos has been chosen as the Leafly 2021 Strain of the Year. Each year the company chooses a cannabis strain that makes the most market impact among 5,000 strains in the company’s database.

Leafly, which boasts more than 125 million visitors per year, chooses the annual strain based on a combination of data including search trends, online traffic and menu availability, as well as expert and editorial analyses across the cannabis industry from breeders, cultivators, and retailers.

Dosidos highlights

Dosidos emerged as the Leafly 2021 Strain of the Year thanks to its notable trajectory, which has risen in search traffic 10% year over year to crack Leafly’s Top 20 most viewed strains nationwide for the first time in 2021. Industry experts praise Dosidos’ look, high-yield growth and OG pedigree as reasons for the strain’s emergence as a staple of the $18.3 billion legal industry.

Also called “Dosi,” Dosidos is a hybrid strain originating from Portland, Oregon cannabis seed bank Archive Seeds, which crossed renowned types of OG Kush and GSC to create Dosidos. The strain is popular both among medical and recreational marijuana consumers, with Leafly visitors reporting that Dosi helps with sleep, anxiety, and pain relief as well as mental and body relaxation. Dosidos boasts an earthy, pungent taste and sweet aroma.

“Wine Spectator knows wine. Spotify knows music. Leafly knows cannabis. When you see a Leafly Strain of the Year, you're meeting a fresh inductee into the cannabis Hall of Flame. Dosidos' glittering bag appeal, rowdy smell, and dizzying high will spin around and sit down anyone—from the jaded connoisseur to the jubilant canna-novice,” David Downs, a Leafly editor stated.

The annual Leafly Strain of the Year impacts the market, the company highlighted. After Runtz was declared the 2020 Leafly Strain of the Year, Leafly saw a 140% increase in online orders for Runtz in the first 90 days after the announcement and has continued to see momentum through the year.