Elon Musk just got rid of all his physical assets by selling his California mansion

Elon Musk , who is currently the richest man in the world , does not officially own any property . He has just sold the last mansion in his name that is located in Silicon Valley, California. "It just has to be for a large family that is going to live there. It is a special place," Musk said of his home.

In 2020 he declared that he was going to get rid of all his properties in order to focus on more important things, such as the arrival of SpaceX on Mars. In the middle of this year he reported that he had already sold everything except that ten-bedroom, 1,486-square-meter mansion. The property was eventually sold at a price of $ 30 million.

The identity of the new owner has been kept private, but Musk likely found exactly the buyer he was looking for. The mansion is known as Guignécourt since it was built in 1912 by Count Christian de Guigné , a Frenchman who married a Californian. The architecture has a European style of the time and is one of the largest lots in the area. Its history, size and design make it a very striking and luxurious property.

Musk is currently living in a house within the SpaceX facility in Texas. The house is very modest and does not compare at all with the rest of the places where he lived. "My main house is literally a $ 50,000 or so house in Boca Chica, Starbase, that I rent from SpaceX," the millionaire shared.