Several Amazon services went down on Tuesday

You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Many of the services that Amazon offers failed for thousands of users in the United States on Tuesday, December 7. The company believes the crash was the fault of some application programming interface (API) flaws.

Unsplash

People reported problems with Amazon Music, Prime video, Alexa, and Amazon Web Services during the day. Even more troublesome, the company's financial or security devices were also down.

According to Downdetector, an application that tracks service outages by collecting all the reports that are published, there were around 24,000 people who experienced failures in Amazon services. The data shows that 56% of their failures on their website, 26% on the app, while 18% are related to failures to log in.

During the year we have experienced several crashes from different digital platforms. In the last 12 months, 27 drops have been reported on Amazon globally.