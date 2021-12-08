Clearfield (CLFD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Clearfield (CLFD) closed the most recent trading day at $66.30, moving +0.9% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.31% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.48%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of fiber optic management products had gained 1.92% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.76% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.04% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Clearfield as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Clearfield is projected to report earnings of $0.49 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 113.04%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $42 million, up 55.04% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.85 per share and revenue of $169 million. These totals would mark changes of +25.85% and +20.07%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Clearfield should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Clearfield is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Clearfield currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 35.52. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.05, which means Clearfield is trading at a premium to the group.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD): Free Stock Analysis Report



