Logitech (LOGI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Logitech (LOGI) closed at $82.43 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.18% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.31%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.48%.

- Zacks

Heading into today, shares of the maker of keyboards, webcams and other computer accessories had gained 2.54% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.76% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.04% in that time.

Logitech will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Logitech is projected to report earnings of $1.32 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 46.12%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.51 billion, down 9.47% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.46 per share and revenue of $5.33 billion. These totals would mark changes of -30.53% and +1.53%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Logitech. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Logitech is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Logitech is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.25. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.15, so we one might conclude that Logitech is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 228, putting it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Logitech International S.A. (LOGI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.