Top Ancillary Marijuana Stocks To Watch In 2022

2 Alternative Marijuana Stocks To Watch Before Christmas

In recent trading, it seems that marijuana stocks may be building more consistent momentum. The reason for this speculation is when the cannabis banking language was removed from the NDAA bill the sector did not fall. Maybe this is a sign that investors and shareholders are feeling more confident about the future. Despite the ongoing battle to pass federal cannabis reform. Mainly putting an end to cannabis prohibition in the United States.

Marijuanastocks.com - MarijuanaStocks

History has shown that when progressive news on reform Is released it resonates well for most marijuana stocks. Since early 2021 the cannabis sector has seen a significant loss in trading. Especially since the first 2 weeks of February 2021. Yet even during this downtrend, not every cannabis stock went through a drop. In the last year, a good amount of ancillary marijuana stocks have been able to for the most part sustain better trading. Now the main factor for this is most ancillary cannabis companies don’t only work in the sector.

Meaning that their upward consistency could be due to other areas of its business flourishing. Besides MSO marijuana stocks ancillary cannabis stocks offer less risk due to other segments of its operations. Essentially if one part of the companies operations is lacking and another area isn’t it can still yield good market results.

Marijuana Stocks For This Weeks Watchlist

Nevertheless, always do your homework before investing. Always educate yourself on the sector you want to invest in. Especially with marijuana stock being in a volatile sector. Learning all you can has the potential to give you a better chance at finding the best marijuana stocks to buy. So as things continue to grow in the world of cannabis more people are finding the sector one to invest in. Below are a few marijuana stocks to watch before heading into the new year.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care. As well as indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. At the start of November, the company announced record full-year results.

This is in conjunction with Q4 sales exceeding expectations in the U.S. consumer Segment. During this time the company’s full-year Hawthorne sales increased by 39%. However, there was a decline of 2% in Q4 despite growth in the U.S. Another thing to mention is the company’s intent for share repurchases of $300 million in fiscal 2022.

Also, SMG’s fiscal 2022 guidance: Non-GAAP adjusted EPS $8.50 to $8.90; sales growth 0 to 3%. Overall this ancillary marijuana stock has shown consistency in the market. While other cannabis stocks were faced with a drop in trading SMG stock was able to maintain its rise.

[Read More] 2 Marijuana Stocks To Watch Before 2022

Words From The Company

“At Hawthorne, we continued to use our competitive advantages to drive 39 percent segment growth on a full-year basis despite a 2 percent decline in the fourth quarter. While we saw expected pressure on Hawthorne’s Q4 results due to a widely publicized over-supply of cannabis in California, sales of hydroponic supply products in the U.S. increased more than 10 percent on an apples-to-apples basis and we remain focused on the long-term opportunities to expand our leadership in this rapidly evolving industry.

GrowGeneration Corp.

GrowGeneration Corp. through its subsidiaries owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company serves commercial and urban cultivators growing specialty crops. This includes organics, greens, and plant-based medicines. As of September 15, 2021, it operated a chain of 62 stores, which includes 24 in California, 8 in Colorado, 7 in Michigan.

As well as 5 in Maine, 5 in Oklahoma, 4 in Oregon, 3 in Washington. And 2 in Nevada, 1 in Arizona, 1 in Rhode Island, 1 in Florida, and 1 in Massachusetts. In recent news, the company announced its relocating to a new 25,00 Sq. Ft.super hydroponic garden center. Which will be located in Phoenix, Arizona. GrowGeneration continues to define the next generation of garden centers. Specifically, with the largest selection, best service, and best-in-class grow professionals.

A company that is delivering solutions for all types of growers. Additionally, this location will help expand our private label business. Which is operating as a distribution center for our Southwestern and Western region locations. As things continue to expand for the company more people are finding an interest in this top ancillary marijuana stock. So with this investors and shareholders will be paying close attention for the future.

[Read More] Best Marijuana Stocks To Buy Before 2022? 2 Top Cannabis Stocks With Dividends For Shareholders

Words From The CEO

“At GrowGeneration, we continue to be committed to supplying the Phoenix market with the best-of-breed hydroponic growing supplies as well as unrivaled cultivation expertise for the increasing number of growers, from craft gardeners to large-scale commercial cultivators,” said Darren Lampert, GrowGeneration’s CEO.