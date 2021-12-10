Best Marijuana ETFs To Buy Before 2022? 3 For Your New Year’s Watchlist

Investing In The Cannabis Sector Right Now

Are you looking for the best marijuana stocks to invest in for 2022? In December the cannabis sector has declined to some of the lowest market value seen in 2021. This is mostly due to the delays with federal cannabis reform and the Senate’s inability to pass any policy to help the cannabis industry. But these lower price points could be an opportunity for investors to establish positions at lower price points. Because the US is not federally legal many of the top US cannabis stocks trade on the OTC Market.

This has caused them to miss one of the fastest-growing retail investment groups like Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) and WeBull. But there are ways these investors can gain exposure to the best US marijuana stocks in 2021. Marijuana ETFs trade on the major stock exchanges and offer cannabis investors a wide exposure to top pot stocks.

For those not familiar with ETFs these are a type of security that tracks an index, sector, commodity, or other assets. Cannabis ETFs are bought and sold throughout the day like a regular stock. At the present time, there are a few marijuana ETFs that give cannabis investors broad exposure to the best marijuana stocks right now. In some cases, these cannabis ETFs also have a dividend for shareholders.

Finding The Best Marijuana ETFs To Buy In 2021

Before making an investment it’s always important to do your due diligence on any stock or ETF. For ETFs, it’s important to know which assets the fund holds and how that sector is performing. In general, some cannabis ETFs give the investor exposure to a particular area of the cannabis market. It’s important to know these assets and how they are performing on an individual basis. Let’s look at 3 top marijuana ETFs to add to your watchlist for 2022.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEArca: MSOS) Amplify ETF Trust – Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEArca: CNBS) The Cannabis ETF (NYSEArca: THCX)

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS)

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF is the first US marijuana ETF to surpass $1 billion in assets under management. Primarily, this top marijuana ETF is focusing on US cannabis companies for their holdings and assets. In general, the ETF has assets that include US vertically integrated multi-state operators, top U.S. cannabis REITs, CBD companies, pharmaceutical companies, and hydroponic suppliers. Right now, MSOS ETF has majority holdings in Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (TCNNF), Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CURLF), Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTC: GTBIF), and Cresco Labs Inc. (OTC: CRLBF).

MSOS ETF closed on December 9th at $26.35 down 11.01% in the last month. This ETF has a 52-week price range of $24.85-$55.91 and is down 27.81% year to date. In September AdvisorShares launched a psychedelics ETF AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEAcra: PSIL) adding to its ever-growing list of assets. MSOS ETF does not currently pay a dividend. According to analysts at Stock Invest MSOS ETF is expected to fall 12.80% during the next 3 months. This forecast is based on short-term trading patterns of the ETF.

Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (CNBS)

Next up is Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF provides investors exposure to the global cannabis industry with more than 80% of its holdings in companies generating revenue from cannabis and hemp production. In recent events, this cannabis ETF announced it can access US MSOs via swaps Now with the addition of US cannabis companies CNBS has large holdings of Green Thumb Industries, Curaleaf Holdings, WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS), and Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM). Also holding assets in Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) and Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF).

CNBS ETF closed at $15.09 on December 9th down 20.79% in the past month. The ETF has a 52-week price range of $14.54-$40.65 and is down 13.52% year to date. Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share, with a dividend yield of 0.49%. According to analysts at Stock Invest CNBS ETF is expected to fall 18.75% during the next 3 months. This Forecast is based on the ETFs short term trading patterns.

The Cannabis ETF (THCX)

The Cannabis ETF (THCX) is an Innovation Labs Cannabis Index that provides investors with exposure to the global cannabis, hemp, and CBD or pharmaceutical-based cannabis companies. The majority of the fund’s holdings are based in the U.S. and Canada with a focus on pharmaceuticals and a mix of value and growth cannabis stocks. Now THCX ETF’s top holdings are Village Farms International, Inc., Tilray, Inc. GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG), and Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS). This ETF could give investors heavy exposure to the Canadian and medicinal parts of the market along with other top ancillary companies.

THCX ETF provides investors with an annual dividend of $0.20 a dividend yield of 1.37%. This ETF has a 52-week range of $9.02-$30.99 and is down 22.80% year to date. THCX ETF closed on December 9th at $9.65 down 24.02% in the last month. Right now THCX ETF is up 4.66% in the past five trading days.