3 Top Marijuana Stocks For Your 2022 Watchlist

3 Marijuana Stocks To Watch For Next Weeks Trading

This past week marijuana stocks were still showing volatile trading patterns. Throughout the week there were some days where nice upward swings did occur. At that time it gave shareholders a chance to see some gains. Which in today’s current cannabis stock ecosystem is always good if one can execute correctly. What also is causing some concern is having a better understanding of what marijuana stocks to buy. Especially in the cannabis sector as it’s been going through more downs than ups. Nevertheless, there are a few strategies that investors are using as a guide.

Marijuanastocks.com - MarijuanaStocks

For starters, the process begins with a marijuana stock watchlist. Once you have made a list of cannabis stocks next is to do your homework on each company. You want to learn all you can about each marijuana stock. By learning things like what the company does and how successful or progressed they are can be an asset. Meaning even while the market is down if a company is profitable out of the market that is a good buy sign.

At the moment not all marijuana stocks have shown the best trading patterns in the last year. So in preparation for a possible run investing in top cannabis stocks that have operational success is usually a good system. The better a company performs the more people find an interest in investing in it. As of now, it’s a game of capitalizing on the volatility before the pullback begins. Still, as the push for enacting federal reform is stronger than ever this may be because of seeing better trading.

Top Marijuana Stocks To Watch In 2022

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTC:CRLBF) Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTC:GTBIF) Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTC:TCNNF)

Cresco Labs Inc.

Cresco Labs Inc. together with its subsidiaries cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. In recent news the company announced the acquisition of Pennsylvania vertically integrated clinical registrant Laurel Harvest Labs, LLC. Some highlights are a 52,000 sq. ft. of indoor grow/processing space.

As well as one operational dispensary in Montgomeryville. In addition to a second dispensary in Scranton is currently under construction. The company also has the ability to open an additional four dispensaries throughout the state. During this past week, Cresco Labs also announced the opening of its 44th dispensary in Pensacola FL.

Words From The Company

“Between the acquisition of Laurel Harvest and the previously closed Cure Penn acquisition, we are executing our strategy of strategic breadth and depth, focused on the most important states, and positioning ourselves to capitalize on the eventual expansion of the cannabis program in Pennsylvania,” said Charlie Bachtell, Cresco Labs’ CEO & Co-founder.

Green Thumb Industries Inc.

Green Thumb Industries Inc. manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult use in the United States. In recent news, the company opened a Rise Reno in Nevada. This makes for the company’s 67th store nationwide. Back in November Green Thumb also released its Q3 2021 earnings. Even in a rocky market, the companies progress is still in motion. Some key mentions at the time were it was the 5th consecutive quarter of positive GAAP net income.

Which delivered $20.2 million or $0.08 per diluted share. As well the company also saw its Adjusted Operating EBITDA grow 2.4% sequentially. And 52.6% year-over-year to $81.2 million or 34.7% of revenue. Many investors are hype to see what will come of this marijuana stock in 2022. Especially with the company continuing its growth and progress.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. together with its subsidiaries operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores across the United States. In the past 2 weeks, the company has continued to expand its presence. At the start of December Trulieve announced the opening of its new Tampa location. At the time this made for Trulieve’s 110th dispensary in Florida and it’s 157th nationwide.

Furthermore more recently Truelieve has opened yet another location. On December 8th the company released the news in regards to opening its Okeechobee Dispensary. Now, this new Okeechobee location is Trulieve’s 111th in the state. Overall Trulieve has done a great job at cornering Florida’s medical cannabis market. Asa well being known as one of the top MSO in the cannabis industry. With 2022 around the corner shareholder are keeping TCNNF stock as one to keep on their watchlist.