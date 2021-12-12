3 Undervalued Marijuana Stocks To Watch Mid December

Are These 3 Marijuana Stocks On Your 2022 List? Here’s Why They Should

As marijuana stocks still battle with inconsistent trading what will it take to fix this? Now many feel that the push for federal reform is the only thing that can help. But for marijuana stocks, good news on the matter has resonated well for most marijuana stocks. However once that is eventually passed what will be next. More specifically what will be the catalyst to help have more consistent upward momentum to the sector.

Some may not have been paying attention but in the last year outside of the market, a good amount of growth has occurred. This growth has allowed many cannabis companies to flourish outside of the market. For example, in the last year, more companies have joined forces through M&A. In addition to more companies releasing new products and opening new dispensaries. All of the above are strong indicators that the company is showing more progress and success.

With this progression, the end result is to be more profitable as a company. To which this success is now being used as a metric to know if you should consider a company a marijuana stock to buy. But still, with this, you always need to do your research on each possible company you want to invest in.

Marijuana Stocks For Your 2022 Watchlist

Nevertheless, marijuana stock investors feel 2022 will yield better results in the sector. With this investors are keeping an eye open to see what will help bring more upward trading. For now, there is still time to find top marijuana stocks to buy. As well with 2022 around the corner, there is great anticipation for the future. This is why many are trying to take advantage of this volatile action that is happening in the sector. Below are some cannabis stocks to watch that may be a good fit for your 2022 watchlist.

Top Marijuana Stocks To Watch In 2022

Harborside Inc. (OTC:HBORF) Lowell Farms Inc. (OTC:LOWLF) Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTC:JUSHF)

Harborside Inc.

Harborside Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture, distribution, wholesale. As well as retail of cannabis and cannabis products for the adult-use and medical markets in California. In the companies most recent news they have released its Q3 2021 earnings. At this time the company’s total gross revenue was $17.9 million. Which is 10.4% higher sequentially than the previous quarter.

The company also had Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $1.5 million. This was 28.2% higher sequentially than the previous quarter. Another highlight is Matt Hawkins was made Interim CEO. While at the same time naming Ahmer Iqbal as COO of Harborside. And the company announced a retail partnership with the premium brand RNBW.

HBORF stock has not had the best market performance in the last year. However, as far as operational success the company continues to make headway. This is why some investors feel HBORF stock could be a good marijuana stock for your 2022 portfolio.

Lowell Farms Inc.

Lowell Farms Inc. engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, sale, and marketing. As well as working with the distribution of cannabis products to retail dispensaries in California. Back in November, the company released its most recent financial earnings. During Q3 2021 the company saw its revenue decrease by 12% from Q3 2020. And a decrease of 18% from the preceding quarter. Unfortunately in Q3, the company faced an operating loss of $7 million.

Which is compared to an operating loss of $473 thousand in Q2 2021. Also at this time, the company’s Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter was negative $5.2 million. This figure is compared sequentially to adjusted EBITDA of $740 thousand. And adjusted EBITDA of $1.9 million year over year. Overall Lowell Farms was not able to show the best third-quarter results. Nevertheless, the company overall is still pushing forward as a new year is set to soon begin.

Jushi Holdings Inc.

Jushi Holdings Inc. a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions around the U.S. For instance in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts. The company also offers hemp-based CBD products, including cannabidiol supplements.

This past week the company made an important update. On December 9th the company announced the opening of a new dispensary. This makes for the company’s 27th location nationwide and its 17th retail location in Pennsylvania. On December 15th patience will be able to purchase cannabis from this new location.

Words From The Company

“As a core market for Jushi, we continue to be strategic and aggressive with our retail strategy, product launches as well as cultivation and manufacturing expansion plans in Pennsylvania,” said Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder of Jushi.