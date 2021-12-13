Best Cannabis Stocks To Buy? 2 To Watch For Robinhood And Reddit Investors

Top Cannabis Stocks For Your December Watchlist

Are you looking for top marijuana stocks to buy before 2022? As the market continues its end of the year rally many top cannabis stocks have begun to see some upward momentum. After the cannabis sector rallied in the first quarter, they have experienced declines for most of 2021. This is mostly due to the delays with the US making changes to federal cannabis reform policy.

Now that investors have given up all hope of seeing the end of prohibition in 2021, we could begin to see the cannabis sector begin to move on fundamentals instead of legalization. One area of the cannabis sector that has experienced a significant pullback is ancillary marijuana stocks. Ancillary cannabis companies are those companies that support the cannabis industry without touching the actual plant.

In 2021 many ancillaries delivered strong revenue growth and expanded across the cannabis market. Although this did not translate into gains in the market it does show how rapidly this area of the cannabis sector is growing. In specific one of the best-positioned areas of ancillary stocks are those that provide hydroponic and lighting equipment to the industry. As the demand for cannabis continues to grow in the market these companies will support that growth.

Best Pot Stocks To Watch Before 2022

Before investing in top cannabis stocks, it’s important to always do your own due diligence on a company. Researching a company’s earnings and press releases is a good way to find the best performers in the market. In addition, following how a stock performs in the market can help you establish the best entry levels for your position. Some investors use a tiered strategy when entering a position this can help you minimize your loss if a trade does not do what you expect.

In many cases, ancillary pot stocks could also be a way to invest in the cannabis market long term. For most of 2021, we have seen the leading money managers and institutional investors begin to take interest in this area of pot stocks. In addition, many analysts are forecasting substantial upside from current trading levels. As we continue to close out 2021 let’s look at 2 top ancillary marijuana stocks for your watchlist before 2022.

Best Ancillary Marijuana Stocks To Watch This Week

GrowGeneration Corporation

GrowGeneration Corp. is a major owner and operator of retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. Organics, lighting, and hydroponic equipment are among the products that the company sells and distributes to cannabis growers. GrowGen currently has 62 organic garden centers in 13 states, with the 11th and 12th stores recently opening in southern California. With the establishment of GrowGeneration.com, the company has also been working on its internet presence. Currently, the site serves as a one-stop e-commerce shop with over 10,000 products spanning from nutrients to lighting technology. In the next five years, the company expects to have over 100 locations in the United States. During the third quarter, the firm announced the inauguration of Los Angeles County’s largest hydroponic garden center.

GrowGen reported a record revenue of $116.0 million in the third quarter of 2021 in November, up 111% year over year. In the third quarter, the company generated $10.8 million in Adjusted EBITDA. Furthermore, same-store sales increased by 15.7% from the previous year. GrowGen earned $0.07 per share in the third quarter because of this. The full-year projection for 2021 has been revised to $435-$440 million.

The stock of GRWG closed at $14.76 on December 10th, down 36.76% in the last month of trading. GRWG stock has a 52-week price range of $14.16 to $67.75 and is down 63.30% year to date. GRWG stock has a 12-month median price forecast of $33 per share, according to CNN Business experts. In other words, it would be up 124.03% from its last trade price of $14.73.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc., a leading distributor, and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture, ranks first on the list. The corporation primarily possesses equipment that aids in the growth of cannabis. The company’s products, in general, includes high-intensity grow lights, climate control solutions, and growing materials. In addition to a diverse range of original and creative branded items. The company stated in November that it had finalized the acquisition of Innovative Growers Equipment, Inc.

Hydrofarm reported net sales of $123.8 million in the third quarter of 2021, up 28.1 percent year over year. The company’s gross profit grew to $30 million, or 24.2 percent of net sales. As a result, the company’s Adjusted EBITDA has increased by 116.7 percent year over year to $16.1 million. In addition, the company confirmed its previous forecast of $470-$490 million in net sales for 2021. The company also announced that Aurora Innovations and Greenstar Plant Products, Inc. had been acquired. This acquisition is part of Hydrofarm’s ongoing drive to acquire branded product makers in important CEA categories.

On December 10th, HYFM stock finished at $27.90, down 28.24% in the last month. The stock is down 46.94% year to date, with a 52-week price range of $27.19-$95.48. HYFM stock has a 12-month average price forecast of $50.60 per share, according to Tip Ranks experts. This would be an 81.36% increase over the previous trading level of $27.90.

