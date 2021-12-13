Support These BIPOC-owned Cannabis Companies This Holiday Season

When we use our hard-earned holiday coin to patronize BIPOC-owned cannabusinesses, we diversify more than our stash boxes.

Supporting BIPOC-owned companies ensures diverse representation in an industry that has been historically and violently inhospitable to Black and Brown folks. It also reinvests in the BIPOC future and community, potentially inspiring a new generation of cannabis centered entrepreneurs to further normalize plant medicine without fearing the lifelong effects of legal repercussions and criminal records.

Plant medicine is ancestral medicine, and by celebrating BIPOC growers, makers, manufacturers, and innovators, we can ensure a bright future for varsity potheads and community newbies of all shades.

If you haven't already, lean into that energy for this year's holiday shopping with these BIPOC-owned brands that'll delight cannasseurs, pot moderates, and even weed novices this season and beyond.

Note: Each brand on this list has been vetted and validated by Cannaclusive's database (InclusiveBase) of BIPOC cannabusiness owners, founders, and CEOs.

Green Heffa Farms: Hemp Tea Blends and Box Sets

Based in Alabama, Green Heffa Farms produces botanical tea blends and herbal "steam" blends featuring hemp flower amidst a curated melange of robust aromatics. Founded by Clarenda Stanley — aka Farmer Cee — Green Heffa Farms was developed with a commitment to what Stanley refers to as "the four Es: economic empowerment, equity, education, and environment," as well as reverence for Indigenous, heritage farming.

Green Heffa's Steam blends are formulated with its own hemp in addition to herbs like holy basil, damiana, lemon balm, and hibiscus. Bonus: Green Heffa's package art is so gorgeous you'll want to display it on your counter long after the last cup is brewed.

Available: Nationwide

Remedy Rich: Contemporary Stoner Statement Apparel

Modern cannabis consumers are more aware than ever of the devastation of the War on Drugs. In fact, contemporary cannabis consumption and advocacy for restorative justice low-key go hand-in-hand, a stance conveyed concisely by Remedy Rich's statement tees and hoodies. Wisecracks like "Sorry I'm Late, I was Rolling Up" and "Normalize Needing a Blunt" decorate super cozy, hand-dyed sweatshirts and cropped hoodies, but so do revolutionary calls to action like "No One Should Be In Prison For Weed" and "Stop Judging People Who Smoke Cannabis."

Available: Nationwide

TOQi: 510-Thread Vape Battery

It's unlikely the committed vapers in your life are without their own battery; regardless, consider upgrading their 510-thread vapes for an ergonomic, palm-size model that can be fitted to work with carts or a consumer's own concentrates.

TOQi is particularly remarkable for its use of wireless charging tech; the device can be charged via USB input, or via the TOQi wireless charging bank, which can charge two devices at once. Further, the TOQi charges twice as fast as other, commensurate vape battery models, and has a battery almost double the size of its competitors. If the hardcore vaporizer in your life deserves an upgrade, TOQi is a smart place to start.

Available: Nationwide

J'adore La Fleur: Flower Petal Pre-Roll Cones

Drags from a classically rolled blunt or deftly twisted cone will never go out of style, but if you've yet to puff from a flower petal pre-roll, you are missing out on a luxury smoking experience. J'adore La Fleur's seasonal varietals, for example, are expertly curated for their velvety feels and delicate floral exhales that uplift and enhance a consumer's smoking material.

These wraps may give off a distinctly feminine vibe, but don't let the smooth taste fool ya. J'adore La Fleur's understated opulence transcends gender and should be experienced by any and all botanically-curious stoner types.

Available: Nationwide

Pleasure Peaks: CBD Sexual Enhancement Products

On the intimate tip, if you're shopping for your lover(s), consider sexual wellness as part of your gifting suite. The entire line of CBD-infused intimacy enhancement products from Pleasure Peaks use cannabinoids to enhance sexual pleasure and increase genital sensitivity, while also reducing discomfort and anxiety related to sex and intimacy.

Founded by Antuanettte Gomez, a self-described "Black LGBTQ Female," Pleasure Peaks maintains a point of view that is appropriately — ahem — firm, regardless of race, gender, trauma, or disability. Pleasure is a birthright and cannabis is our inheritance.

Available: Nationwide

Just The Tip: Smoking Accessories

We can all agree that the days of sharing mouth-wet joints with strangers are behind us, but sharing weed is always a good look. These days, we just have to accessorize accordingly, and Just The Tip is the perfect smoking appendage for our time.

These blown glass joint holders act as personal filter tips and stylish joint extenders for those feeling their circa 1961 Cruella DeVille fantasy. The line is designed to be worn as a medallion or easily tucked into a pocket, and pieces are available in a chic assortment of hues and creative, art-glass textures.

Founded by Mary Hines after a heady evening at the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Denver, Colorado, Just The Tip not only makes sharing joints with new friends possible once again, it makes the whole arrangement considerably sexier.

Bonus: it doubles as a one-hitter in case there are no joints to hold.

Available: Nationwide