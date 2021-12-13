2 Marijuana Stocks To Watch To Start The Week

Top Marijuana Stocks For This Weeks Watchlist

Right now is another good time to find the best marijuana stocks to buy. This is because the sector is still showing some pullback in the market. With the anticipation of a better year of trading ahead many are taking advantage of this buyer’s market. In the last several months there have been some volatile price swings. These moments of upward trading have given some chance to capitalize on these gains.

Now for the better half of marijuana stock investors, they are waiting for a big rise in trading. It’s not that the sector has not seen some better days of trading. It’s more of a lack of consistency in how high or long marijuana stocks will perform. With how low the sector has fallen many are just waiting for the right momentum to sell. As the cannabis industry continues to grow and develop more people are hopeful trading will begin to show more upward consistency.

So with this progress and further success, more people are becoming interested in investing in marijuana stocks. Especially with the battle to pass federal reform which many feel will yield better trading. Now even with the belief, that better trading is on the way you still should always do your research before investing.

Marijuana Stocks Inside Of The Cannabis Sector

The thing with the cannabis sector is as of today things are much more volatile. With cannabis stocks trading in an unpredictable sector it takes a fair amount of time and attention. But if you are able to create a system that can help make a profit stick to it. Again with how low marijuana stocks are trading the buy low sell high strategy is in full effect. Right now for those who are not taking advantage of the small upward swings are remaining patient. So below are a few marijuana stocks to watch in 2022. This upcoming new year many cannabis stock investors feel better things will occur in the sector.

Top Marijuana Stocks For Your 2022 Watchlist

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTC:RWBYF)

Sundial Growers Inc.

Sundial Growers Inc. engages in the production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands. In one of the more recent news releases, the company reiterated its commitment to the transaction with Alcannabis. As well announced ISS support for the plan of the arrangement. Sundial is committed to the existing consideration offered to Alcanna shareholders.

Whereby Alcanna’s shareholders will receive, for each common share of Alcanna held, 10.69 common shares of Sundial. Now in a current update on the matter, Alcanna Inc. announced its postponement of the special meeting. This is in regards to the proposed plan of the arrangement for January 7th, 2022. The board of directors of Alcanna, having received a unanimous recommendation from a special committee.

This will be comprised solely of independent directors of Alcanna. And after careful consideration of various factors, in consultation with its financial and legal advisors. This will include receipt of a fairness opinion from Paradigm Capital Inc. Which is dated October 7, 2021, which has determined that the Arrangement is in the best interests of Alcanna. As well it is fair to Alcanna Shareholders, and unanimously recommends Alcanna Shareholders vote “FOR” the Arrangement Resolution.

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc.

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. engages in the cultivation and retail of cannabis products. Which is primarily in Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts, Arizona, California, and Florida. At the end of November, the company released its Q3 financial results. During this time the company’s year-to-date revenue increased 386%.

This was a year-over-year growth to $36.9 million for the nine months ended September 30th, 2021. The company reached an EBITDA of $5.9 million is an increase of $11.7 million over Q3 2020. As well Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency issued pre-qualification for RWB cannabis licensure. The company’s Florida expansion strategy included a 45,000 sq ft cultivation center. This was a venture that was purchased in Q3.

Words From The Company

“In the third quarter, we made excellent progress in laying additional building blocks in our core operating states of Florida, Michigan, and California to become more vertically integrated where it will be most profitable,” stated Brad Rogers, RWB Chairman & CEO. “This will help drive increased revenue and margins for the Company. Simultaneously, we are gaining significant market share with our premium Platinum Vape™ (PV) and exclusively licensed High Times® branded products in select markets as evidenced by ArcView/Greentank’s 2021 Q3 Industry Vape Report, which named Platinum Vape as the #1 brand vape cartridge in Michigan.”