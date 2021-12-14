2 Top Canadian Marijuana Stocks To Watch In 2022

Are These Canadian Marijuana Stocks On Your Current Watchlist?

Right now there is still time to find top marijuana stocks to buy. The reason for this is the current pullback in the market. Even in the last several months with some better days of trading investors want more. Meaning people want to see their investment into cannabis stocks start to yield better returns. Now at the same time, any gain is better than breaking even or taking a loss. With this current downtrend still in effect, many are buying the dips and waiting for a big rise in trading. At the same time, some traders are slowly making money off of the small volatile pops that have been occurring.

In the last year of trading marijuana stock investors have certainly been through the fire. Meaning before early 2021 cannabis stocks had much more upward consistency. This upward trading was so consistent that even when a pot stock would dip it quickly recovered. Sometimes bouncing back to even higher levels than before. People were investing in the cannabis sector with much more confidence. However, in the last 12 months, this confidence has grown into uncertainty and more cautious behavior. This all stems from the current drop in trading and no real indicators that consistency will work its way back Into the sector.

In the past, there have been catalysts that have helped cause small bounces. However, nothing that any marijuana stock can sustain to a higher average. Truly only positive news on federal reform has made the needle move the most. Still, once the eventual passing of federal reform is done what will be the next cause for better trading. It’s not that volatile trading doesn’t have its positive side. But with increased volatility, it makes it tough for pot stocks to sustain better trading for a longer period.

Marijuana Stocks Investing In 2022

Furthermore many feel with 2022 quickly approaching more momentum will follow with it. Outside of the market, the cannabis industry is flourishing on a major level. This continued success and progress are showing more people now is the time to get invested in legal marijuana. Currently More than half of the United States has legalized cannabis in some form. Which is only showing more states that go legal is something to consider. As more things develop for the industry overall investors have high hopes for the future. Below are some marijuana stocks to watch before next month.

Top Marijuana Stocks To Watch Mid December

Tilray, Inc.

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products. The company operates through five segments: Cannabis Business, Distribution Business, Beverage Alcohol Business. As well as Wellness Business, and Business Under Development. In recent news, the company has strengthened its strategic position in the U.S. This was done with the acquisition of Breckenridge Distillery.

The company Breckenridge Distillery is a leading distilled spirits platform located in Breckenridge, Colorado. Which is widely known for its award-winning bourbon whiskey collection and innovative craft spirits portfolio. Tilray expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to EBITDA.

Words From The Company

Irwin D. Simon, Chairman and CEO, said, “Tilray’s strength lies in our ability to identify and significantly expand leading CPG lifestyle brands that resonate powerfully with consumers. Breckenridge Distillery is an iconic addition to our platform in this respect based on its portfolio of award-winning spirits, passionate consumer engagement, and a strong sales and distribution network. We see tremendous potential for Breckenridge and our existing SweetWater brand to complement each other, expanding their respective reach and driving further profitable growth in our beverage alcohol segment.”

Village Farms International, Inc.

Village Farms International, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company is gearing up to take part in the Alliance Global Partners Cannabis Chronicles Fireside Chat. Which is set to take place on Tuesday, December 14 at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the discussion will be available to the public on Village Farms’ website. In Canada, the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Pure Sunfarms, is one of the largest cannabis operations in the world. This involves the lowest-cost greenhouse producer and one of the best-selling brands. In addition to its US, wholly-owned Balanced Health Botanicals. As well is one of the leading CBD brands and e-commerce platforms in the country.

Internationally, Village Farms is targeting selected, nascent, legal cannabis and CBD opportunities. This included significant medium- and long-term potential. Along with an initial focus on the Asia-Pacific region and Europe. Overall Village Farms is showing more progress and growth. This road of success is giving more people insight into the other side of the cannabis industry, That being the Canadian side which in its own right is crucial to the industry in its entirety. So with this, the company is still considered by many a top Canadian marijuana stock to watch.