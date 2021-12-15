9 Healthy Reasons to Get High This Holiday Season

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

We now know that cannabis makes us more, not less. These days, more and more people are realizing that cannabis is about more than getting high. We use cannabis to focus, enhance our creativity, relax after a stressful day, energize our minds, or get a great night of sleep.

Purposeful cannabis consumption is the key to a healthy and happy holiday season. Here’s why.

Reason #1: Stress, anxiety, and insomnia are on the rise—and cannabis can help.

Times are difficult for a lot of people. Mental health issues are on the rise. And the holiday season can be tough for those who are already struggling.

Jointly conducted a state-by-state comparison on why people are using cannabis. Remarkably, we’re all suffering equally across states. People in Texas and Ohio are just as stressed and anxious as people in New York and California.

Mental health is just as important as physical health. Many people experience sleep issues from sleeping in an unfamiliar bed, travel anxiety, or stress from political discussions with relatives during the holiday season. Thankfully, cannabis can alleviate many of these issues.

Reason #2: Cannabis is something we can all agree on.

If you are looking for a conversation starter, talk about cannabis. Fewer than 10% of American adults think cannabis should be illegal. Try to find another issue with that much bi-partisan support.

Reason #3: Purposeful cannabis consumption can help you achieve your wellness goals.

These days, more and more people realize that cannabis is about far more than just getting high. We use cannabis to focus, enhance our creativity, relax after a stressful day, energize our minds, or get a great night of sleep. At Jointly, we believe that purposeful cannabis consumption is the key to unlocking your full potential.

A new survey by New Frontier Data reveals the positive impact cannabis has on people’s lives. We are in the era of cannabis wellness, and the myth of the lazy stoner is dying a well-deserved death.

Reason #4: Cannabis can help make you more open-minded.

There is evidence that cannabis users are more open to understanding other points of view and entertaining evidence that doesn’t support their beliefs. I think we could all use a little more of that.

Reason #5: Cannabis is safer than alcohol.

While people traditionally turn to alcohol to manage the stress of family gatherings, travel, and the holiday season, cannabis offers a much healthier and safer way to take the edge off.

Cannabis saves you calories and doesn’t come with that hangover the following day.

Reason #6: There is an ingestion method for everyone.

Remember when cannabis consumption meant smoking pot? There is good news. It’s not about joints and blunts and bowls anymore. In Jointly’s database of legal cannabis products, over 45 different cannabis product types span over 55,000 products.

You can eat cannabis in gummies or chocolate bars, put patches on your skin, drop a tincture beneath your tongue, drink a tasty cannabis-infused beverage, or enjoy a THC bath bomb.

There are so many products that if you tried one product every day, it would take you more than 160 years to try them all.

Reason #7: Legal cannabis is safer and more effective than black or grey market cannabis.

Legal cannabis is subject to regulations and testing. Consumers in states where cannabis is legal are getting better results from their cannabis consumption than consumers in other states. Why?

In states where cannabis is illegal, smoking cannabis flower is more common as an ingestion method. Based on data from Jointly’s community, smoking cannabis flower is about 20% less effective (on average) than ingestion methods like edibles, topicals, pills, and tinctures for goals like relaxation, stress relief, and improved sleep.

If your state isn’t on board yet, call your Senator. Cannabis legalization, de-stigmatization, and purposeful consumption provide a tremendous opportunity for us to help each other feel better.

Reason #8: Cannabis can make you laugh.

Everyone knows that cannabis makes everything hilarious. And as the comedian, Victor Borge wrote, “Laughter is the closest distance between two people.”

Studies have shown that when strangers laugh together, the shared laughter acts as a social glue that bonds them. If laughter has that effect on strangers, imagine how powerful laughter can be with your family and friends.

Taking a purposeful dose of cannabis with your loved ones is a great way to get the giggles flowing and help you reconnect with each other.

Reason #9: Cannabis stimulates appetite.

You’ve probably heard of the “munchies.” For some, increased appetite is an unwanted side effect of cannabis consumption. For others suffering from nausea or who want to enjoy a holiday feast, appetite stimulation is the goal for their cannabis consumption. The good news for you? Cannabis will likely make your favorite holiday treats taste even better.

Some tips for your holiday cannabis consumption:

Product choice matters. There are hundreds of cannabinoid and terpene combinations that can cause varying effects. An excellent way to start is to ask yourself what effect you want: do you want to relax? Do you want to feel energized and social? Different cannabis products may produce different results.

Cannabis pairs well with a healthy lifestyle. You’ll get the best results from your cannabis consumption if you eat well, stay hydrated, get 8 hours of sleep, and exercise regularly.

Dose is everything. Start small. A little bit of THC can make you feel a new level of calm. Too much THC will do the opposite.

Take edibles, tinctures, and pills on a full stomach. Among Jointly users consuming cannabis for goals like relaxation and improved sleep, side effects like paranoia are almost twice as common for people consuming cannabis on an empty stomach.

Go for a walk with the family! No matter your goal for your cannabis consumption, you’ll get better results outside, in nature, and with people you love.

Now pass the cannabis-infused eggnog!