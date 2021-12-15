New Mexico Credit Union Sets Up Protocols For Cannabis Banking, First In the U.S.

On Monday, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas announced that New Mexico-based U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union is the first financial institution in the country to become certified for outstanding U.S. monetary banking protocols in banking cannabis and hemp operation.

The certification is a part of a financial services certification program run by the Policy Center for Public Health & Safety in collaboration with state attorneys general as well as a broader certification effort being implemented by ASTM international and PH&S.

"The marijuana industry will soon be exploding in New Mexico, and it is important to have banking safeguards to mitigate illicit and criminal conduct, Balderas said. "This is an important first step in partnering with legally compliant businesses in the marketplace."

How it helps the industry

Endorsed by Safe Harbor Financial, a subsidiary of Partner Colorado Credit Union, the certification brings banking and financial transparency to ensure the safety of the monetary system for institutions banking hemp and cannabis.

Marsha Majors, president and CEO of U.S. Eagle Federal Credit Union, emphasized that credit unions "were chartered to serve the unbanked and underserved population.

"The cannabis industry has been unbanked and underserved for years, often resulting in adverse impacts on public safety in communities where cannabis is legal," Majors added.

State and federal agencies accept the overall certification model as the standard of compliance and in implementing general risk mitigating strategies.

The details

The curriculum focuses upon the following: