Marijuana Stocks To Watch Before Friday

Marijuana Stocks To Watch At The End Of The Week

A bulk of marijuana stocks are still fighting to see a rise in trading. Many shareholders are optimistic that one good run could happen before the start of the new year. Much of this is based on speculation and the idea that momentum could build. Especially with the continued effort to pass federal reform. In 2021 cannabis stocks did not see the best year of trading. These last 12 months were filled with a lot of upsets in the market. Mainly to the obvious drop in trading that started in early 2021. Now in the last year, some days did have better upward movement.

Marijuanastocks.com - MarijuanaStocks

But nothing that any marijuana stock was able to sustain. From mid-February 2021 to the end of July early August was the first time that some cannabis stocks started to rise. Moving on from then investing in marijuana stocks became a buy and hold game. As many are still holding some have been able to see gains on the volatile spikes that have occurred. Back in 2020 trading marijuana stocks was more of a short-term game.

Currently, that is not the case as it’s now more of a mid to long-term system. To which may are holding until a substantial rise in trading arrives. A good amount of people feel this big bounce could happen once federal reform is passed. And as history has shown and positive news on the matter has helped marijuana stocks see nice recoveries. Yet these recoveries are short-lived but investors are keeping high hopes for that moment. Nevertheless many feel that the best marijuana stocks to watch in 2022 will yield better results.

Marijuana Stocks In 2022 And The Cannabis Industry

Furthermore with trading not looking its best this year outside of the market things have grown tremendously. The growth and success of the cannabis industry are unmatched by few. Whether it being new products team members or expanding business progress was evident. This progress allowed more people to feel confident to find top marijuana stocks to buy. Which was easier to do with how low the sector has fallen. Still with a new year on the horizon cannabis stock investors are going into 2022 ready to see a change. Hopefully, if things pan out with federal reform the sector will see that needed change. Below are a few cannabis stocks for your 2022 watchlist

Are These Marijuana Stocks On Your Watchlist

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH) TILT Holdings Inc. (OTC:TLLTF)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. The company’s cannabis product categories. Which include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. Back in November, the company announced the opening of its second Massachusetts dispensary in Newton. The store was celebrated with a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony in early December. This was done to mark AWH’s second Ascend location in the state.

The Company’s flagship location on Friend Street in Downtown Boston opened in May this year. The store will carry a selection of premium products from AWH-owned brands Ozone and Ozone Reserve. As well as partner brands Lowell Smokes and Flower by Edie Parker, as well as popular third-party brands 1906 and AiroPro. Customers can make appointments for in-store ordering and order online for streamlined pick-up or convenient delivery.

Words From The Company

“With 2021 Massachusetts cannabis sales expected to more than double from last years’ total, we’re excited to bring Ascend’s high-end retail experience and robust product offering to Newton,” said Andrea Cabral, CEO of Ascend Massachusetts. “We’re proud to launch our first delivery service, which increases consumer access to premium cannabis products for those in Middlesex County and Downtown Boston. We are committed to diverse, local hiring and look forward to building relationships and supporting the local Newton residents.”

[Read More] Will 2022 Be The Year Marijuana Stocks Make A Comeback?

TILT Holdings Inc.

TILT Holdings Inc. provides various products and services across the cannabis industry in the United States. In addition to Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America, and the European Union. It operates through Cannabis, Technology/Distribution, Accessories, and Other segments. On November 19th the company received approval for adult-use operations. This was for its Taunton, Massachusetts facility.

Retail and wholesale sales of adult-use cannabis will commence upon final inspection by the CCC. This announcement follows the CCC’s final approval for adult-use sales at CAC’s Brockton location in October. And its recent order authorizing CAC to commence operations at that location. CAC’s locations in Brockton and Taunton together serve more than 8,000 patients in the greater Boston area.

[Read More] Marijuana Stock Investors Are Preparing For The New Year Are You?

Words From The CEO

“Receiving the adult-use licenses for our Taunton location on the heels of obtaining final approval to commence adult-use operations at Brockton are key pieces to unlocking exponential growth in Massachusetts,” said Gary Santo, CEO of TILT. “The activation of these licenses represents a significant turning point for TILT, providing our wholesale and brand partners greater visibility and access into the market, and delivering shareholder value. We look forward to deepening our community impact, strengthening our industry relationships, and offering the best-in-class products and services to all consumers in the state.”