How This Anti-Racism Guide Can Help Diversify the Cannabis Industry

The social justice awakening that followed George Floyd’s murder has spurred a similar movement among cannabis businesses, many of which are now investigating how they can implement anti-racist policies and principles. The problem is, recognizing systems of oppression and identifying how to address them in your organization is proving to be a difficult task for many business leaders.

In an industry that is 81% White-owned, even those companies that are dedicated to creating change are challenged by the complexity and a misunderstanding of the issues involved.

Cannabis doing good

In order to help businesses navigate their anti-racism efforts, Cannabis Doing Good has teamed with the Cannabis Creative Movement to create a free, downloadable “Anti-Racism Guide” that provides an overview of the issues involved, as well as concrete steps businesses can take to implement positive changes in their company.

“There is no shame in admitting you don’t know how to address systemic racism in your business. In fact, we must be shame resilient,” said Courtney Mathis, co-CEO of Cannabis Doing Good, which promotes the efforts of purpose-driven cannabis companies. “As cannabis professionals, it is both our opportunity and our obligation to be actively anti-racist. This industry has emerged among anti-racist policies that continue to oppress Black and brown people while still allowing white individuals to benefit immensely. Our hope is that this guide provides a quick, but impactful resource for businesses to begin their anti-racism journey.”

With data from a wide variety of informed sources and links to additional resources, the Anti-racism Guide serves as an introduction to this complex issue and can provide a “starting point” for businesses, according to Mathis.

Created in partnership with the Cannabis Creative Movement, the guide encourages businesses and individuals to contribute to Cannabis Doing Good’s nonprofit arm Cannabis Impact Fund, which promotes racial justice and supports BIPOC communities.