Cannabusiness in Mexico 2021: has it already been legalized?

Throughout 2021 various events have allowed us to take small steps regarding the legalization of cannabis ; however, there is still a long way to go. This is why we make a count of some relevant dates that have occurred throughout the year, as well as the current situation in which we find ourselves in the country:

December 1, 2020

The first room of the SCJN grants protection for the sowing, cultivation and harvest of cannabis , marijuana or marijuana with a low concentration of the psychoactive for industrial uses and under the monitoring, control and security of the authorities for the protection of the health of the people and public order.

12th of January

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Health and the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks, gave an account of the regulation that favored medical advances and scientific research on the matter . The publication of this regulation represented a historic advance for the human rights of thousands of patients who were waiting for this regulation to be able to achieve their physical, mental and social well-being.

March 11th

The Deputies endorsed the opinion issued by the Federal Law for the Regulation of Cannabis and returned it to the Senate with certain modifications , among them: the regulation of the production and commercialization of cannabis and its derivatives, under the approach of free development of the personality, health public and respect for human rights. In addition, it is established that it is the right of people over 18 years of age to consume psychoactive cannabis, as long as they do not affect third parties, much less minors. Its consumption is prohibited in “100% smoke-free” places, as well as in schools of any educational level.

The opinion also establishes that those who carry more than 28 grams and up to 200 grams of cannabis will be sent to the competent administrative authority.

5th of April

The Senate Justice Commission endorses the changes made by deputies to the Federal Law for the Regulation of Cannabis , which were: the increase from six to eight plants authorized for self-consumption, the possibility of licenses for the use and exploitation of hemp under the rectory of the Secretariat of Agriculture and Rural Development (Sader), as well as the elimination of the Institute for the Regulation of Cannabis, empowering the National Commission against Addictions to regulate the matter.

6 of April

With eight votes in favor, two against and three abstentions, the Second Legislative Studies Commission endorsed the changes proposed by the Chamber of Deputies to the bill issued by the Federal Law for the Regulation of Cannabis , where the president of the Studies Commission Legislative Second, specified that these modifications undo several advances made by the Senate.

April 8

The Senate pauses the regularization of Cannabis until the ordinary period that begins on September 1. The path to the vote had generated disagreements so much due to the strong reaction of activists that they said that legislators did not include enough human rights protections, in addition to that Mexico would be only the third country, after Canada and Uruguay, to have a market. national for the plant, with restrictions on the number of grams that any person could possess.

June 28th

The Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation invalidates, with general effects, the absolute prohibition contained in the general health law to carry out activities related to recreational or recreational self-consumption of cannabis and THC , in the portions established that the Ministry of Health it could only authorize activities related to self-consumption for medical and scientific purposes.

It is clear that Mexico is very close to becoming the third country in the world to legalize all uses of cannabis ; Despite getting closer and closer to the legalization of cannabis, there are still probable scenarios due to a lack of political will.

We consider it important to remind consumers that cannabis is not yet 100% regulated in the country, even when the law has been approved, it does not mean that dispensaries with products can be had from day one, since the implementation process will surely last longer. weather.