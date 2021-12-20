Make Everyone Happy With These 8 Cannabis Stocking Stuffers

With the season of gift-giving upon us, you may be checking your list and checking it twice to find the perfect gift for the cannabis enthusiast in your life.

From buzzy CBD coffee to unique, stoney accessories, here are eight gift ideas and stocking stuffers for your weed-loving friends and family members.

Her Highness CBD pre-roll and gold lighter duo

Give back to the community with your gift-giving with Her Highness' CBD pre-roll and lighter package that benefits the Last Prisoner Project. This pre-roll and gold lighter duo features the stories of three women on its packaging, Evelyn LaChapelle, Natalia Wade, or Stephanie Shepard, who have been aided by the cannabis justice non-profit.

Available: Nationwide

Kiva Confections Peppermint Bark Dark Chocolate bar

Your toking cousin with a taste for candy canes may be the best fit for this limited-edition Peppermint Bark Dark Chocolate bar from Kiva. Containing 100 milligrams of THC per bar, you'll get a taste of dark and white chocolate with a generous dusting of crushed peppermint candy.

Available: California

Good Green Popcorn Flower

Proceeds from every sale of Good Green Popcorn Flower go directly to nonprofits benefiting Black and Brown communities affected by the War on Drugs. Find it in sativa, hybrid, and indica varieties, and feel good knowing you're contributing to the upliftment of underserved organizations and people this holiday season.

Available: Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania

Tetra Pastel Paradise pipe

Handblown in Cleveland by artist S. Jordan Fine of Pattern Play, this Pastel Paradise pipe from Tetra offers a pop of color and whimsy the whole year-round.

Available: Nationwide

Dad Grass holiday style CBD pre-rolls

Wrapped to look just like a Christmas or Hanukkah gift, these cheery 5-pack CBD or CBG pre-rolls from Dad Grass will mellow you out between those holiday feasts and hectic family get-togethers.

Available: Nationwide

Strain: Candy Cane

If you're all out of ideas for the toughest person on your list, consider searching for pre-rolls, grams, or eighths of kitschy holiday-inspired strains such as Candy Cane. A hybrid cross of AK-47, Mango, and White Widow, it's easy to pair a gram with a small pipe or one-hitter for a simple double gift.

Floyd's of Leadville Stage 17 CBD coffee

This CBD-infused Arabica whole bean coffee from Floyd's of Leadville is roasted by Lion Head Coffee in Granby, Colorado. Each 12-ounce bag contains 500 milligrams of full-spectrum CBD isolate — 15 milligrams per serving — and will pair well with a busy morning of opening gifts and family greetings.

Available: Nationwide

Stablestone Snow Globe Bong

If you've been dreaming of snowfall this winter but live somewhere much too warm, consider compromising with this Snow Globe Bong from Stablestone. Standing at seven inches tall, load it up with Jack Frost, Snowball, or Snowman strains to really get in the spirit.

Available: Nationwide