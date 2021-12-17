2 Marijuana Stocks To Watch Before The New Year Begins

2 Marijuana Stocks To Keep On Your Rader In 2022

It seems marijuana stocks cant catch a break in regards to upward trading. Yet in the last several months some better days have occurred. Still, none of those cannabis stocks were able to keep their upward momentum going. But it gave some shareholders a chance to see a long-awaited return. Nevertheless many are getting prepared for a new year of trading. To which many feel that 2022 will be a better year for the cannabis sector.

Essentially this past year has been one of volatility and upset. This upset comes in the form of 10 months downtrend. Although this isn’t what most want to see when it comes to shareholders. What is most needed at the momentum that is able to be sustained for a longer period of time. In the last 10 months, it’s been practically a buying spree.

Mainly because of how low cannabis stocks have dropped in the last year. Still with 2022 around the corner and the increase in volatility investors need to see more. When talking about more outside of the market the cannabis industry has much in the works. A good amount of cannabis companies have either found ways to expand or add new products.

Marijuana Stocks To Watch As The Cannabis Industry Evolves

These expansions are in the form of M&A or the opening of new dispensaries. As well some of these same cannabis companies have also launched new products. Which for most have shown to be successful. With this continued progress outside of the market, it brings more hope that 2022 will yield better results. It’s also giving some an idea about which marijuana stocks to buy.

However, always do your research before you execute any investment period. So with this, there is good ambition and build-up for what is next to come for the cannabis industry. If all goes well between the industry evolving and the eventual passing of federal reform this new year could be a big one. The cannabis stocks to watch below are some suggestions for your 2022 watchlist.

Top Marijuana Stocks To Watch In 2022

Cansortium Inc.

Cansortium Inc. through its subsidiaries produces and sells medical cannabis in the United States. The company engages in cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution activities. In recent news, Cansortium has exercised its first equity cure right. Which was done under its previously announced $71 Million Credit Agreement.

The net proceeds from its equity private placement will be deemed to have occurred during the quarter ended September 30, 2021. This for the purpose of EBITDA used in the calculation. Which is for the Consolidated Interest Coverage Ratio, which is required to be 2.00:1.00. The Company is entitled to exercise its equity cure right for up to two consecutive quarters.

GreenGro Technologies, Inc.

GreenGro Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets green eco-friendly vertical cultivation systems in the United States. On November 23rd the company announced it has strengthened its sales and marketing team. This was done with 4 key hires to support the launch of the company’s CBD product line. The 4 new senior sales executives are here to provide additional support. This support is for the highly anticipated debut of its proprietary, GreenGro-branded line of high-quality hemp seed oil products.

The key appointments will support CBD Venture’s existing team headed by CEO, Tom Schaefer, launch its new line of products. That will be both online and traditional brick-and-mortar distribution channels. The Company will initially focus on rapidly capturing market share in its backyard. Specifically in Southern California through an aggressive, yet systematic, series of marketing initiatives. Initiatives that will primarily be designed to establish and differentiate its line of products against its competitors.

Words From The Company

“The addition of these latest four key appointments and our imminent launch is a clear testament to the growing consumer demand for high-quality products from CBD Ventures. We look forward to their immediate contributions to our growth and expansion in the weeks and months ahead,” said Mr. Schaefer.