Planning a Winter Getaway in the California Mountains? Make a Stop at These Top Pot Shops

This winter, millions of us will make our way to the alpine towns across California (and Nevada!) to relish in their scenic beauty, powdery snow, and ample amounts of weed.

To take the guesswork out of where to stop and buy cannabis on your trip, here are recommendations for a handful of top, high-altitude cannabis retailers.

So grab your mittens and goggles, and we’ll pack your bowl.

1. Tahoe (Northern California)

Embarc is a welcoming, bodega-esque retailer. One percent donation of all sales goes to the local Community Investment Fund that is directed by their Community Advisory Board, a voluntary group of local residents and community leaders.

2. Tahoe (Nevada)

SoL Cannabis & Outdoor Grow believes that relying 100 percent on artificial light does not make sense for anyone involved and natural sunlight just makes sense in creating a difference you can see and taste.

3. Mount Shasta: Siskiyou County (Northern California)

The Green Heart Collective is located in beautiful Mt. Shasta. The dispensary has been around for over a decade, providing cannabis to greater North State California.

4. Inyo National Forest (Central California)

Green Mammoth Cannabis Dispensary opened its doors to the Mammoth Lakes community in 2010, the locally-owned shop was the first - and remains the smallest - recreational dispensary in the Eastern Sierras.

5. Independence (Central California)

Oak Creek Dispensary’s land is cared for by the Fort Independence Indian Community, a sovereign and federally-recognized Native American Tribe, as well as owns and operates Oak Creek Dispensary and Oak Creek Farms. Oak Creek uses the creek’s sacred waters to cultivate exotic strains of craft cannabis - just like their ancestors did to farm the land.

6. Big Bear (Southern California)

Captain Jacks boats a sleek design with an on-site consumption lounge. Enough said.

7. Alta Ski Resort (California City)

Like the last gas station before you cross the desert, get some greenery on your drive at the Royal Apothecary Cannabis Retail Store, set amidst the mountainous backdrop of Kern County.