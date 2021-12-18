3 Top Marijuana Stocks For Your 2022 Watchlist

3 Marijuana Stocks To Watch As 2022 Approaches

So far in December marijuana stocks have continued to trade up and down. Still even as some better days of trading have occurred once again they are short-lived. Right now many investors and shareholders are ambitious and optimistic about how the cannabis sector will perform. Hopefully, with an even bigger push and support for federal reform, we’ll the more consistency. As of late, some are torn between throwing in the towel and holding their position.

The reason for this is most MSO and pure-play cannabis stocks have felt most of this current downtrend. So because there are more volatile pops and no sustainability behind them, it’s tough to feel confident. Before early 2021 the entire sector even some Canadian marijuana stocks were trading with more upward momentum. As well the momentum was also sustained for multiple days. Now for essentially most of 2021 most marijuana stocks have performed poorly.

Although the sector’s average is down from prior highs it did provide some advantages. With the sector down it created a chance for people to find top marijuana stocks to buy. This whole year has been a bit buying opportunity. This is what many people did with the anticipation that things will eventually change. There is a big belief that marijuana stocks in 2022 will find better upward consistency.

Marijuana Stocks Beyond The Stock Market

Looking beyond the market this new year is also bringing with it the possibility of more legal states. Which is they do will be good for the MSO marijuana stocks. The more progress a company has oftentimes it can resonate well in the market. Nevertheless, 2022 is gearing up to be another crucial year for the cannabis industry. Not just with federal reform but the growth and further development of the overall industry. Which as said before is being used as a guide to know which cannabis stocks to watch in 2022 are the right ones. The marijuana stocks we will go over are some many feel will be the winners to have this upcoming new year.

Top Marijuana Stocks To Watch In 2022

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTC:GTBIF) Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTC:TCNNF) Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTC:CURLF)

Green Thumb Industries Inc.

Green Thumb Industries Inc. manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult use in the United States. In recent news, the company announced the opening of GreenStar Herbals Chelsea in Massachusetts. This makes for Green Thumbs 68th retail location in the nation as of December 15th.

The store will be rebranded to Rise in 2022. Profits from the first day of sales will be donated to La Colaborativa, an organization committed to empowering Latinx immigrants.

Words From The Company

“Since entering Massachusetts in 2018, we have expanded our retail footprint to six stores, the maximum amount permitted by the state,” said Green Thumb Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. “We are excited to open a new store in Chelsea which will allow us to serve more consumers in the greater Boston area.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. together with its subsidiaries operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores across the United States. As well the company holds the dominant share of Florida’s medical cannabis market. On December 8th Trulieve announced the grand opening of its new Okeechobee dispensary. The Okeechobee location is Trulieve’s 111th in the state and has started serving patients as of Thursday, December 9, 2021.

Words From CEO Kim Rivers

“Trulieve looks forward to expanding access to medical cannabis in Okeechobee and building strong relationships with the community,” said Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations, and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how.

Plus back-office administration, intellectual property licensing real estate leasing services. In addition to lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements. In one of the more recent company announcements, Curaleaf expands the B Noble cannabis brand to NYC. Along with hip hop mogul Fab 5 Freddy. B NOBLE is a for-profit, cause-based cannabis brand.

A part of Curaleaf’s corporate social responsibility program, Rooted in Good, B NOBLE is the company’s first large-scale brand venture. Which is in alignment with its dedicated social equity work. B NOBLE will bring a high-quality, Black-owned cannabis brand to the regulated cannabis market in New York. All while advancing racial and social equity in the industry.