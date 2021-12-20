Are These 3 Marijuana Stocks On Your Radar In 2022?

3 Marijuana Stocks To Watch Before 2022

Investors are hoping marijuana stocks see a better year of trading in 2022. Since the beginning of 2021, the cannabis sector has faced a long drop in the market. This has given many the chance to find top marijuana stocks to buy. To which many have done in preparation for the future trading of cannabis stocks. With this past year being one of more losses than gains 2022 is being held to a high standard.

Now even with the cannabis sector being mostly down for 2021 some volatile days of upward trading have occurred. On these days it gave some investors hope that things can change for the better. Some also feel with things becoming more regulated that it also added to a drop in trading. As a new industry becomes more controlled and regulated the speculative trading tends to slow down.

Which for some time is how cannabis stock investors used to trade. As well many hope that once federal reform is made legal there is potential to see a big recovery. This belief is also keeping speculative trading in the game, No one knows how marijuana stocks will react to the passing of the reform. Even though in the last year the sector has seen better trading when progress news surfaces on the matter.

In addition, more people are finding a bigger interest in investing in legal cannabis. The reason for this is all of the growth and proper state-level legislation. Which is allowing these new markets to flourish. In addition to giving more reasons to invest in more publicly-traded cannabis companies. Still going into 2022 always do your homework on each possible cannabis stock to buy. Update yourself watch the market and learn all you can and know investing overall is a risk

Investing In Marijuana Stocks In 2022 Here’s What To Know

Right now things are beginning to build as in the last several month’s recoveries have happened. For example, in the first 2 weeks of November things were looking much better for the sector. At that time cannabis stocks started to rise with more momentum and consistency. Yet after mid-November, the sector fell once more. The issue for traders and investors is how long they last. Which in comparison to 2020 and early 2021 is not that much time. So with a new year around the corner people are getting ready for what 2022 will bring. The marijuana stocks to watch below are some companies to keep on your radar next month.

Top Marijuana Stocks For Your 2022 Investment Portfolio

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTC:JUSHF) 4Front Ventures Corp. (OTC:FFNTF) Cresco Labs Inc. (OTC:CRLBF)

Jushi Holdings Inc.

Jushi Holdings Inc. vertically integrated cannabis company engages in the cultivation, processing, of cannabis. As well as retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions. For instance in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California. Nevada, and Massachusetts. On December 14th the company released news about opening its 28th retail location nationwide.

This also makes for the company’s 18th BEYOND / HELLO™ store in Pennsylvania. Which was through its Subsidiary, Agape Total Health Care Inc. BEYOND / HELLO™ Pottsville will begin serving Pennsylvania medical marijuana patients and caregivers. The date for this opening is for Monday, December 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. As the company shows more growth more people can feel confident about investing in this marijuana stock.

4Front Ventures Corp.

4Front Ventures Corp. owns and manages licensed cannabis facilities in state-licensed markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, THC Cannabis and CBD Wellness. It produces and sells cannabis and CBD. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 5 dispensaries in Massachusetts, Illinois, Michigan primarily under the MISSION brand name.

This past month the company released its Q3 2021 earnings. At this time the company’s systemwide Pro Forma Revenue of $33.1 million compared to $22.3 million in Q3 2020. This made for an increase of 48% year over year and a decrease of 4% from Q2 2021. Next 4Front Ventures GAAP-reported revenue of $25.9 million. These figures made for an increase of 70% year over year and a decrease of 4% from Q2 2021.

In addition, the company also saw an adjusted EBITDA of $7.5 million, an increase of 103% year over year. And flat as compared to Q2 2021, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 23%. Which is compared to an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 22% in Q2 2021. As 2022 is soon to arrive there is much in the works for this cannabis stock.

Cresco Labs Inc.

Cresco Labs Inc. with its subsidiaries cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. In the company’s most recent news it announced the opening of its 45th nationwide dispensary. This new storefront is located in Sarasota, FL. Sunnyside Sarasota marks Cresco Labs’ 13th Florida location. Viewed as one of the top cannabis companies to watch this upcoming year could turn out to be a better one for the company. Especially in Florida’s growing medical cannabis market.

Words From The Company

“We are excited to open Sunnyside Sarasota to continue to expand access to our branded products for Florida patients,” said Charlie Bachtell, Cresco Labs’ CEO & Co-founder. “This is our fifth new dispensary since entering Florida in April, and we expect to continue to expand across the state in the New Year so more patients have access to our products, which have proven to be some of the most popular in other states.”