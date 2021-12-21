What Will Happen To Marijuana Stocks If Federal Reform Doesn’t Pass In 2022?

Will Marijuana Stocks Continue To Be Affected By The Lack Of Federal Reform?

Will marijuana stocks still see better trading in 2022 if federal reform fails? Many feel it will hurt the overall trading in the sector. Which no one wants a repeat of what happened this past year. So what some shareholders are trying to wait and see is what other catalyst will help marijuana stocks recover. Right now there are a lot of people banking on the idea that a big run will spark once federal reform has passed. Now to say this possible run is a reach would not be entirely true.

The reason for that is in 2021 when news surfaced that was positive or progressive about the reform it led to better trading. Now the issue with this is even though news on the matter showed better trading it couldn’t be sustained. At the time when cannabis stocks were climbing from this news, the companies were not able to hold their upward position. This created a level of inconsistent trading that has worried some cannabis stock investors. Which brings things to the current issue of what happens if federal reform fails to pass again? Right now the sector does have moments of volatile spikes. But nothing that is producing big returns as they once did a the start of 2021.

Another fear is with how regulated and controlled the cannabis industry is becoming will things hold the same value. More specifically when a company shows outstanding earnings will news like that still holds the same value. In 2021 news such as earnings has not resonated the same way it used to. Yes, when a company shows profitability it does help to see some better days in the sector. However in 2021 the amount of time this momentum kast is not long enough for some investors and shareholders.

Marijuana Stock Investors Need To See Better Trading In 2022

So with this concern people are trying to figure what the next move will be. Meaning what will help the overall sector if reform fails. Or even if the federal reform is passed and this potential run does occur? What next? What will be the fuel that helps marijuana stocks reach levels that were seen at the start of 2021? Currently, it seems to be a waiting game as the sector is still down. Which for those searching for the best marijuana stocks to buy before 2022 you still have time. As the new year bends the corner here some cannabis stocks to watch before January 1st.

Top Marijuana Stocks To Watch This Week

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTC:PLNHF) TPCO Holding Corp. (OTC:GRAMF)

Planet 13 Holdings Inc.

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. a cannabis company, cultivates, produces, distributes, and markets cannabis and cannabis-infused and related products for medical and retail cannabis markets in Nevada, the United States. It also operates dispensaries that provide cannabis, cannabis extracts, and infused products. In recent, the company will allow Cann to launch its first store-in-store at Planet 13 Las Vegas.

Which happens to be the world’s biggest cannabis dispensary. Cann, California’s leading cannabis-infused beverage company. Cann products allow for a better way to enjoy social drinking through its cult-favorite micro-dosed THC drinks. With this store, Cann is on a mission. Its purpose is to cultivate a culture in Las Vegas that leaves consumers hangover-free.

This only adds more value to the company as one of the leaders in the Nevada cannabis market. By having more products and allowing other companies to sell their products in a Planet 13 store there’s more potential to increase sales and its customer base. Cann aims to change the relationship people have with alcohol in a city known for its party and drinking culture.

Words From The CEO

“The Planet 13 SuperStore is the only venue of its kind in the cannabis industry. Thanks to our experiential retail and entertainment features, we have become a must-see destination for tourists visiting Las Vegas,” said Bob Groesbeck, Co-CEO of Planet 13. “We are thrilled to partner with a game-changing brand like Cann. Their forward-thinking mission of introducing their products to new audiences is a nice fit with our approach of making cannabis retail accessible, relatable and entertaining.”

TPCO Holding Corp.

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock-keeping units across 20 form factors. In one of the recent news updates, TPCO Holding announced Tiffany McBride as Managing Director of Social Equity Ventures. As well as Kerry Arnold as Chief People Officer.

The two positions further The Parent Company’s mission. The goal is to elevate diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts within the cannabis sector. McBride joins from Docstur, LLC, where she previously served as Chief Operations Officer. She brings over 15 years of experience in results-driven strategy development to The Parent Company.

She will oversee the Social Equity Ventures program and operations. This is where she will focus on discovering the industry’s future cannabis entrepreneurs of color. McBride will ensure the program offers the capital and mentorship necessary to build generational wealth. As well as become part of a more equitable and diverse cannabis industry.

Words From The Company

“This is an exciting time to join The Parent Company as the Managing Director of Social Equity Ventures to continue to ensure that minority communities have a seat at the table in the cannabis industry,” said Tiffany McBride, Managing Director of Social Equity Ventures. “