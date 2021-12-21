Marijuana Stocks To Watch As 2022 Is Rapidly Approaching

Top Marijuana Stocks To Watch Before Next Month

Many feel marijuana stocks still see an increase in momentum this new year. And there as some who feel things may not change as much from now. The thing is the cannabis sector has not been able to see any consistent upward movement. Yes, there have been some volatile pops in trading. Yet nothing that most marijuana stocks have been able to keep going. What many are banking on is the end of cannabis prohibition. A lot of people feel this is what is going to bring the sector back to levels of early 2021.

However, this is not set in stone although in 2021 positive news on the matter shows different. This last year outside of the market things has progressed in a major way. A lot of companies were able to clean house readjust and prepare for the current and future of the cannabis industry. This has been done through new team members such as CEO’s or additional staff or management. As well some companies join forces to create super companies. In addition to the launch of new products and services for some. All together this success has led many on the search to find top cannabis stocks to buy.

Especially with how low the sector has been over the last 10 months. Right now there is a lot of anticipation about what will happen for the sector in 2022. As mentioned above some are concerned about having a repeat year. Meaning the sector will continue to trade down. Yet others feel there is too much in the works beyond federal reform for things not to eventually pick back up. People need to remember the cannabis industry although much more mature is still young for the most part.

Marijuana Stocks And The Cannabis Sector Heading Into 2022

With more to be done and developed, this is giving many the idea that better days are ahead. Yet the battle to end cannabis prohibition is still a big wall to knockdown. Nevertheless, there is more optimism on the matter as marijuana stock investors get ready to tackle a new year. The cannabis stocks mentioned below are 2 companies to keep an eye on in 2022.

Top Marijuana Stocks To Watch Before Next Month

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY)

GrowGeneration Corp.

GrowGeneration Corp. through its subsidiaries owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting, and hydroponics products. This last week the company made an important update. On December 14th the company announced the retirement of Tony Sullivan, EVP, and COO.

Words From The Company 12/14/21

“During his tenure, Tony contributed a great deal to GrowGen, contributing to every part of our operation,” said Darren Lampert, GrowGen’s CEO. “While we are sad to see him go, Tony felt the timing was right both personally and professionally. The Company thanks him for all of his hard work and dedication.”

Agrify Corporation

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace. Which is primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights. As well as non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties. Such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products. Over the last 2 weeks or so, the company has made some news updates.

On December 8th the company announced it has signed a binding letter of intent to acquire PurePressure. Which is the leader in solventless extraction and advanced ice water hash processing in the cannabis and hemp industry. With the acquisition of PurePressure, Agrify expects to bolster its rapidly expanding extraction division. This will be done by adding best-in-class solutions to its product mix in two of the fastest-growing subcategories.

These categories are in the cannabis and hemp extraction market. Next in more recent developments, the company adds former Goldman Sachs executives to its Board of Directors. The new executive is Barry Turkanis who will be taking over for Timothy Oakes. Mr. Turkanis will also serve on the Board of Directors’ Audit Committee as well as its Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

Words From The CEO

“As we continue to gain momentum and mobilize for our next phase of accelerated growth, we have made it the highest priority to align ourselves with the right partners, and Barry’s addition to Agrify’s Board of Directors is another example of our commitment to assembling a truly exemplary support system,” said Raymond Chang, Chairman and CEO of Agrify. “Barry has had a long and illustrious career including over 15 years at Goldman Sachs, and his vast accomplishments across finance, private equity, venture capital, and real estate will make him a tremendous resource to our team. Furthermore, Barry’s expansive knowledge around asset and mortgage-backed securities should be instrumental”.