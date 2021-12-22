Top Marijuana Stocks To Keep Your Focus On Come 2022

Will These Marijuana Stocks Be On Your January Watchlist?

When it comes to marijuana stock investing what will the new year bring. As of now investors and shareholders await with great anticipation. With 2021 on the way out this new year could be the time when the sector sees a comeback. And after the last 10 months, investors want to be able to see substantial gains. Although federal reform is the bigger priority state-level reform is looking good. Meaning in 2022 more states are gearing up to vote on cannabis legislation.

If these states do become legal it can be another market for MSO to enter. The increase in newly legal states creates a new opportunity to invest. So if a pure-play or MSO has the ability to expand most times new legal states are its target. This also allows for investors to see growth and possible profitability. Which gives more value when looking for the best cannabis stocks to buy. This is just one variable that could help the sector see more momentum. A concern for most who invest in cannabis is having another year-long downtrend.

Marijuana Stocks Could See a Shift In 2022

The last 10 months have been filled with doubt and uncertainty. Even with some better days of trading, the sector has lacked consistency. At one point in late 2020 and early 2021 marijuana stocks were able to sustain longer moments of upward trading. At this time it was a bit of a quicker recovery if and when a pot stock would dip. This is what many who invest in cannabis stocks want to see this new year. Looking past ending prohibiting the growth and success of the global cannabis industry is one to celebrate. From this, it gives more encouragement that the possibilities are endless through legal cannabis. For now, investors and shareholders await to see what unfolds this year. The cannabis stocks below are just a few companies to watch right now.

Top Marijuana Stocks To Watch Right Now

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTC:CURLF) Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTC:GTBIF)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations, and Non-Cannabis Operations. In one of the more recent announcements, Curaleaf has opened 4 new Florida dispensaries. The company plans to open four new dispensaries in Florida by the end of this year.

The expansion will increase the Company’s retail footprint to 42 dispensaries statewide and 117 across the country. Florida has evolved into one of the largest and fastest-growing medical markets in the country. In an effort to increase its presence within the state, Curaleaf has expanded its retail and cultivation footprint. As well as introducing more innovative products.

Words From The Company

“We have been very thoughtful in how we have chosen to expand access to our products and retail experience across the state, and as a result, we have doubled our Florida market share to fifteen percent this year,” said Matt Darin, Regional President Curaleaf. “We are proud of the confidence and trust Curaleaf’s patients put in our products and team, and next year we will continue to lead innovation in the industry and launch new products in the Florida market.

Green Thumb Industries Inc.

Green Thumb Industries Inc. manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult use in the United States. Back on December 14th, the company announced the opening of GreenStar Herbals. This new spot is located in Chelsea in Massachusetts.

In addition, this also makes for the company’s 68th store in the nation. The store will be rebranded to Rise in 2022. Profits from the first day of sales will be donated to La Colaborativa. Which is an organization committed to empowering Latinx immigrants to enhance the social and economic health of the community and its people.

Words From The CEO Of Green Thumb Industries Inc.

“Since entering Massachusetts in 2018, we have expanded our retail footprint to six stores, the maximum amount permitted by the state,” said Green Thumb Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. “We are excited to open a new store in Chelsea which will allow us to serve more consumers in the greater Boston area. We are also proud to donate our first-day profits to La Colaborativa, who is doing important work supporting Greater Boston’s Latinx community by providing food distribution and housing, legal aid, education and job training.