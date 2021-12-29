Unlock 20% Off Our NEW CBD Products
Shop Now

What Are the Big Opportunities for Cannabis in 2022?

On the Green Entrepreneur podcast, investor Emily Paxhia weighs in on where the big money will be this coming year.

By

On the Green Entrepreneur Podcast, we're joined by Emily Paxhia, who is Managing Director of Poseidon Investment Management, one of the longest-running dedicated cannabis investment funds.

Emily spoke to Green editor in chief Jon Small from the floor of the Hall of Flowers tradeshow to discuss the trends she's excited about—and not so excited about—for the upcoming year.

Emily has reviewed over 1000 companies in her career. She had helped shape founders' pitches, their go-to-market strategies, and advised on day-to-day business operations. Emily has held board seats for multiple portfolio companies and participates as an adviser to multiple teams.

For more interviews with cannabis industry thought leaders, subscribe to Green Entrepreneur's podcast here

More About Investments

Cannabusiness

This platform allows you to invest in legal marijuana from Mexico, see how Juicy Fields works

Mairem Del Río

Mairem Del Río

Investments

Looking to Invest in Cannabis? You May Be Focusing on the Wrong Companies

Patrick Rea

Patrick Rea

Investments

This Is One Cannabis Investment You Might Not Have Thought About

Michael Sassano

Read More

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

Taking a Closer Look at Weed Packaging: Why Is It So Extra?

Lorena Cupcake

Stocks

Best US Cannabis Stocks To Buy Right Now? 2 To Watch Before January

Brett David

Cannabis

Can You Overdose on Weed?

Emjay Staff

Read More