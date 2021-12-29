What Are the Big Opportunities for Cannabis in 2022?

On the Green Entrepreneur Podcast, we're joined by Emily Paxhia, who is Managing Director of Poseidon Investment Management, one of the longest-running dedicated cannabis investment funds.

Emily spoke to Green editor in chief Jon Small from the floor of the Hall of Flowers tradeshow to discuss the trends she's excited about—and not so excited about—for the upcoming year.

Emily has reviewed over 1000 companies in her career. She had helped shape founders' pitches, their go-to-market strategies, and advised on day-to-day business operations. Emily has held board seats for multiple portfolio companies and participates as an adviser to multiple teams.

For more interviews with cannabis industry thought leaders, subscribe to Green Entrepreneur's podcast here.