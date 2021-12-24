Happy Holidays From MarijuanaStocks.com

Merry Christmas And A Happy New Year

Here at MarijuanaStocks.com we want to wish all our readers and cannabis investors a happy holiday and a successful new year. In general, may your trades be full of green candles and gains beyond your wildest dreams. As we bring our readers the latest information for the best marijuana stocks in 2022, we only wish to add value to your portfolio and further your knowledge in marijuana stocks and cannabis investing. Enjoy your family and friends, create wonderful memories, and get ready for an exciting year for the cannabis industry. Here are 5 top marijuana stocks for your 2022 watchlist.

Marijuanastocks.com - MarijuanaStocks

Best Marijuana Stocks For 2022

Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. is a high-performing cannabis company in Florida, with a market share of around 46%. Specifically, on December 8th, the company opened its 111th outlet in the state. Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. has been acquired, and the company now is forecast to produce over $1.2 billion in revenue in 2021. Presently, the company is the industry leader in the United States, with 157 retail dispensaries. In addition, the company has a 3.5 million square foot cultivation and processing capacity. Georgia has granted Trulieve a production license, letting the company expand its foothold in the Southeast cannabis industry. Furthermore, the company built its first dispensary in Massachusetts, opening a new market for future expansion.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. is a multi-state operator in the United States that sells packaged cannabis products and has 113 retail locations. In addition, Curaleaf International, a totally owned subsidiary of the corporation, has begun developing in Germany, improving access to medicinal cannabis products through its wholly-owned subsidiary Adven GmbH. In the United States, Curaleaf’s famous Select brand is one of its most well-known. Presently, with the acquisition of Tryke Companies in November, Curaleaf expanded its footprint in three states. This transaction adds holdings in Arizona, Nevada, and Utah to the company’s portfolio. Curaleaf has also expanded its B Noble relationship in 10 states, including the medical sector in New York. The B Noble collaboration, in particular, is working to improve social equality in the business.

Cresco Labs Inc.

Cresco Labs Inc, – in the United States, is a vertically integrated cannabis corporation. In the United States, the company is now the leading supplier of branded cannabis products. According to a recent BDSA analysis, Cresco is the leading cannabis brand in Illinois and Pennsylvania. Cresco presently has 45 retail locations throughout 11 states, 20 manufacturing facilities, and 47 retail licenses. The business just opened its fourth Sunnyside dispensary in Pennsylvania as part of its expansion into other markets. Furthermore, the company said that its Good News brand would be expanding its product line to include new consumables and vaping alternatives. In October, the company will convert to owned brand distribution in California to increase profitability and eliminate third-party distribution. Cresco has purchased Blair Wellness Center, a dispensary in Maryland. The company stated in November that it had completed the acquisition of three high-performing Pennsylvania dispensaries.

Green Thumb Industries Inc.

Green Thumb Industries Inc. is a leading cannabis consumer packaged goods company with a major presence in the US cannabis market. Specifically, the company currently has 68 retail locations in 13 states, with its third store recently opening in New Jersey. GTI currently holds licenses for 111 retail locations with plans to expand. Through an exclusive partnership with the privately-owned Cookies Brand, GTI launched a Cookies on the Las Vegas Strip in 2021. Green Thumb also announced the completion of its acquisition of Dharma Pharmaceuticals and its entry into the Virginia cannabis industry.

Verano Holdings Corp.

At the present time, Verano Holdings is one of the largest multi-state operators in the United States, offering regulated cannabis products to consumers. In general, the company creates high-quality cannabis products that are sold under its various consumer brands. Verano, for example, operates in 11 states and has 90 functioning dispensaries as well as 12 growing and processing facilities. The company has 40 dispensaries in Florida, which is a substantial presence in that region. In 2021, Verano intends to have more than 92 dispensaries. The company operates dispensaries under the retail brands Zen LeafTM and MÜVTM, which serve both the medicinal and adult-use sectors. The startup opened a drive-through dispensary on Flamingo Road in Las Vegas in October. The firm announced the opening of its 11th MÜVTM dispensary in Orange Park, Florida, in 2021 on December 9th.