Hot Marijuana Stocks To Buy Before The End Of 2021? 2 To Take A Look At Now

2 Marijuana Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Right Now

How will marijuana stocks perform in 2022? A handful of investors and shareholders feel confident and slight uncertainty. Much of this derives from this last year. For most of 2021, the entire cannabis sector has been through a drastic downtrend. What many felt would ultimately correct itself back in 2021 did not. From this point, fear and worry started to set in. Meaning in the first month and half of 2021 most marijuana stocks were on a steady incline.

So once the second week of February arrived the sector took a big hit. As cannabis stocks fell investors bought the dips. Now at the time, those who bought the dips thought a recovery would happen. But that was not the case after mid-February the sector was on a steady decline and those investors grew with caution. With the pandemic and issues with federal reform 2021 market-wise had more downs than ups. Yet outside of the market, the cannabis industry was exhibiting continued progress.

A lot of cannabis companies this past year were able to produce solid earnings. Maybe with the exception of a few companies. Still, the overall growth of the industry has been unmatched in certain aspects. From this success, some felt these particular companies were the ones to add their investment portfolio. As 2022 is almost here many continue to take advantage of the current drop. Which is a good setup for the moment marijuana stocks start to recover.

Marijuana Stocks And Investing Strategies

The best strategy is to always buy low and sell high. As many feel how pot stocks performed in 2021 is all in preparation for this upcoming new year. Nevertheless above all fears and concerns, the sector could soon see more consistency come 2022. So as things develop further many await to see what will unfold for cannabis stock investors. Down below are some marijuana stocks to watch during this new year. Hopeful things will look better all the way around for those invested in legal cannabis.

Top Marijuana Stocks To Watch Right Now

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTC:AYRWF) AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Ayr Wellness Inc.

Ayr Wellness Inc. a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, and manufactures cannabis. As well as distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company’s cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies. In recent news, the company announced the opening of the 43rd Florida location in Eustis.

The dispensary will occupy over 3,000 square feet of prime retail space in the idyllic lakeside city of Eustis. The store is the first Florida dispensary to have been fully designed and built by the Ayr team. Plus incorporating design elements inspired by the company’s upcoming Boston-area flagship dispensaries in Back Bay and Watertown. In February 2021 Ayr purchased Florida-based Liberty Health Sciences which included 31 dispensaries across the state.

Since then, 12 additional locations have opened. This has brought the total number of dispensaries to 43. With over 650,000 enrolled patients. Florida’s cannabis market ranks third in the nation by total cannabis sales. Which have generated over $1.2 billion in medical cannabis revenue in 2020. BDSA forecasts Florida’s cannabis market will generate $2.6 billion in sales per annum by 2026.

Words From The Company

Jon Sandelman, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Ayr Wellness, said, “With 43 stores now open in Florida and another 30 locations under lease, we continue to expand our presence with our latest opening in Eustis. The Eustis store is notable both for its prime location, and for being Ayr’s first Florida store to incorporate our customer-centric design philosophies. The retail experience highlights our improved product selection, curated to meet consumer needs across every product category, and is designed to foster meaningful relationships with every customer and community member who comes through our doors.”

AFC Gamma, Inc.

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult-use cannabis.

On December 16th the company announced it provided a senior secured credit facility of $100 million to Acreage Holdings, Inc. Acreage intends to use proceeds from the new credit facility to repay existing debt. As well as fund expansion initiatives and provide additional working capital.

Words From The Company

“We are excited to support Acreage’s management team as they streamline their capital structure and execute on their refocused business plan,” said Leonard M. Tannenbaum, AFC Gamma’s Chief Executive Officer. “We believe Acreage is well positioned in high-growth, limited license markets such as New York, New Jersey, Ohio and Pennsylvania, amongst others, and this senior secured credit facility is the first step towards developing a long-term relationship.”