Top Marijuana ETFs For Q1 2022

Best Cannabis ETFs For Your 2022 Watchlist

Are you looking for the best marijuana stocks to buy for 2022? For many new cannabis investors, this may be difficult with the amount of different top cannabis stocks to invest in. In 2021 the cannabis sector sustained significant losses due to the delays in Congress associated with federal marijuana legalization. As we close the year many top pot stocks are trading near the lowest values seen this year currently in December. This could add to the sector’s potential upside going into next year.

Because of the delays in the Senate with reform, some top US marijuana stocks are unable to trade on major stock exchanges. This is because cannabis is still federally illegal leaving the best US cannabis stocks trading on the OTC Markets. But there are ways to invest in several of the top marijuana stocks to buy with one trade. Specifically, marijuana ETFs have made it easier for investors to gain exposure to different parts of the cannabis market.

For those unfamiliar with ETFs or exchange-traded funds, these are a type of security that tracks an index, sector, commodity, or other assets. In general, ETFs are traded like regular stock in the market and can contain many types of investments. In specific cannabis ETFs are focused on different areas of the cannabis sector allowing the investor to gain exposure to a broader area of the cannabis market.

Investing In The Cannabis Sector Long Term

Some of these ETFs also provide a dividend to long-term shareholders something rarely seen in top marijuana stocks. Going into 2022 most cannabis ETFs are trading near their lowest levels this year. Making a watchlist of top cannabis ETFs for 2022 could be a good way to gain exposure to the growing cannabis sector. Let’s look at 4 top marijuana ETFs to watch in 2022.

Best Marijuana ETFs for 2022

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEArca: MSOS) Amplify ETF Trust – Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEArca: CNBS) AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEArca: YOLO) The Cannabis ETF (NYSEArca: THCX)

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS)

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF is the first marijuana ETF in the United States to reach $1 billion in assets under management. The holdings and assets of this top marijuana ETF are mostly focused on US cannabis companies. In general, the ETF’s assets comprise vertically integrated multi-state operators in the United States, top cannabis REITs in the United States, CBD companies, pharmaceutical companies, and hydroponic suppliers. Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (TCNNF), Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CURLF), Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTC: GTBIF), and Cresco Labs Inc. (OTC: CRLBF) are now some of the main holdings of MSOS ETFs.

MSOS ETF closed on December 23rd at $25.36 down 9.75% in the last month. This ETF has a 52-week price range of $23.08-$55.91 and is down 30.52% year to date. In September AdvisorShares launched a psychedelics ETF AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEAcra: PSIL) adding to its ever-growing list of assets. MSOS ETF does not currently pay a dividend.

Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (CNBS)

Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF provides investors exposure to the global cannabis industry with more than 80% of its holdings in companies generating revenue from cannabis and hemp production. In recent events, this cannabis ETF announced it can access US MSOs via swaps Now with the addition of US cannabis companies CNBS has large holdings of Green Thumb Industries, Curaleaf Holdings, WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS), and Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM). Also holding assets in Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) and Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF).

CNBS ETF closed at $14.34 on December 23rd down 13.20% in the past month. The ETF has a 52-week price range of $13.23-$40.65 and is down 17.82% year to date. Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share, with a dividend yield of 0.49%. In November Amplify ETFs Surpassed $5 billion in total assets under management.

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF, or YOLO ETF, is the company’s other top cannabis ETF, which invests in both domestic and global cannabis stock assets in the hopes of long-term capital gain. Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF), Green Thumb Industries Inc. (GTBIF), and Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) are among the ETF’s holdings. In essence, this ETF would provide investors with exposure to some of the most well-known cannabis companies in the United States as well as some of the most well-known cannabis companies in Canada.

YOLO ETF is down 23.06% year to date with a 52-week price range of $12.56-$31.87. As things continue to progress in the cannabis industry YOLO ETF could be a good way for investors to gain exposure to the global cannabis market. In addition to some of the Canadian cannabis stocks, YOLO ETF also has about 61.5% of its weight in U.S. marijuana stocks.

The Cannabis ETF (THCX)

The Cannabis ETF (THCX) is an Innovation Labs Cannabis Index that gives investors exposure to cannabis, hemp, CBD, and pharmaceutical-based cannabis companies throughout the world. The fund’s assets are predominantly concentrated in the United States and Canada, with an emphasis on pharmaceuticals and a mix of value and growth cannabis companies. Village Farms International, Inc., Tilray, Inc.(TLRY), OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI), and Amyris (NASDAQ: AMRS), Inc. are now the top positions in the THCX ETF. This ETF may provide investors with a lot of exposure to the Canadian and medical segments of the industry, as well as other top auxiliary companies.

THCX ETF has a 52-week range of $8.42-$30.99 and is down 28% year to date. THCX ETF closed on December 23rd at $9.00 down 14.77% in the last month. Right now, THCX ETF is up 1.58% in the past five trading days.