3 Canadian Marijuana Stocks To Watch Before The Start Of 2022

Marijuana stocks are in a good position to see better trading in 2022. Though most of this past year was on the downside. Nevertheless, many companies have been building and developing. This progress has prompted more people to find ways to get invested. This is just a small part of what took place while the market went through a downtrend. Much of the success outside of the market didn’t reflect inside of the market. Which was one way some investors determined better marijuana stocks to buy.

However, in the last week or so the sector has been showing signs of more momentum. Some cannabis stocks right before Christmas were starting to see slow recoveries. The issue is most marijuana stocks were not able to keep their run going. It seems that when it comes to consistency the sector has lacked it in a major way. Which as many knows comes from the failure to end cannabis prohibition. This has been one of the biggest hurdles to get over. Just as things show to working with the reform Congress shuts it down. To which this has impacted the way the majority of marijuana stocks trade.

As 2022 is soon arrive hopes are high for the future of the industry. Hopefully, the continued success for some companies will help inside of the market. Overall there is much to look forward to both In and out of the market. So as investors and shareholders remain patient things are in a good place for the sector. Even if reform fails to pass companies are in a good place to build from. The cannabis stocks below are just a few to keep on your radar.

Canopy Growth Corporation

Canopy Growth Corporation together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. As previously mentioned the company has entered into an agreement. With the intention to divest its subsidiary business, C³ Cannabinoid Compound Company GmbH (“C3”), to Dermapharm Holding SE.

The C³ business develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products and is comprised of Spectrum Therapeutics GmbH. Based in Neumarkt-in-der-Oberpfalz, Germany, THC Pharm GmbH The Health Concept, based in Frankfurt, Germany. And Spectrum Therapeutics Austria GmbH, based in Vienna, Austria. With the divesture of C³, Canopy Growth is continuing its evolution into a CPG-modelled organization. And furthering its strategy of driving focus and consistent business across its core markets.

Cronos Group Inc.

Cronos Group Inc. operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products. Which is done through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones. As well as Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis. Plus cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

In recent developments, the company on November 9, 2021, announced that it applied for a management cease trade order. This was done with the applicable securities regulatory authorities in Canada. Which was on the basis that the company would be unable to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. For the period ended September 30, 2021, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Along with its corresponding quarterly filings in Canada, by the applicable filing deadlines.

The MCTO was issued on November 16, 2021. And restricts all trading in securities of the Company, whether direct or indirect, by the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company. This will be until two full business days following the filing of the Required Filings and the MCTO has been revoked. The MCTO does not affect the ability of other shareholders of the Company to trade their securities.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. through its subsidiaries produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. In recent news, the company has invested an additional $2.5 million in Hyasynth Biologicals. Organigram has acquired an additional $2.5 million of secured convertible debentures in Hyasynth.

Additionally, the parties have amended certain of the Debentures’ terms purchased by Organigram from Hyasynth in previous tranches. Proceeds of the investment are designated to advance Hyasynth’s production scalability. As well as investment into new cannabinoid technologies business development efforts and company growth.

Words From The Company

“Organigram continues to be extremely focused on delivering meaningful innovation to cannabis consumers, which is why we are so excited about deepening our relationship with Hyasynth. They have achieved tremendous scientific advancement in the cannabinoid biosynthesis space with technology expected to be protected by intellectual property,” said Beena Goldenberg, Chief Executive Officer of Organigram. “Our review noted that its pathway provides greater catalytic efficiency and streamlines strain optimization which should make it more scalable than some of its competitors’ pathways. We remain committed to our investment in this strategic partner and look forward to helping Hyasynth advance its commercialization efforts.”