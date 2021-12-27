Marijuana Stocks To Watch As Shareholders Focus On 2022

Top Pot Stocks To Watch This Upcoming Year

With 2022 arriving marijuana stock investors await anxiously. Over the last year, the cannabis stocks have not performed the best. Now even though this past year was on the downside some volatile spikes have occurred. Yet not all were able to see the gains other traders were able to accomplish. Some continued to buy the dips and hold for a bigger pop in trading. In these last several months much the bigger rises came after news about federal reform. Which for the most part dictated the way most cannabis stocks traded in 2021.

Though federal reform was the biggest catalyst this year many cannabis companies saw tremendous growth. In 2021 people saw the creation of some of the biggest cannabis companies in the industry. To which many people are keeping an eye on to see what will unfold. Some feel that further progress outside of the market it will bring in more attention from investors. Which can happen with the potential passing of new legal states. With more states possibly legalizing cannabis it will offer more opportunities. Particularly with MSO and some pure-play cannabis companies. The cannabis industry overall has a lot in the works as more things develop.

Marijuana Stocks To Watch In 2022

Right now shareholders want to see better trading and more consistency. On top of those who trade to give more confidence in the sector. Looking towards the future it’s just a waiting game so it seems as investors feel a big run could soon take place. Now, this is not a guarantee although right before the weekend more momentum started to build. Hopefully, with a new year, marijuana stocks can start to see healthier trading. Like always before you make an investment make sure you do your due diligence. Give yourself the position of limiting any amount of risk. The marijuana stocks to watch below are some companies to watch in 2022.

Top Marijuana Stocks For Your 2022 List

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTC:PLNHF)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. At the end of November, the company completed the acquisition of DaVinci. This has strengthened the portfolio of higher-margin proprietary-owned brands. DaVinci, a leading developer, and manufacturer of premium portable vaporizers.

DaVinci is expected to generate approximately $12 million in sales with gross margins of 60% in 2021. The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to Greenlane’s revenue and earnings. Total consideration for the acquisition will be up to $20 million. Which is comprised of both cash and stock, depending on the achievement of certain performance-based earnouts.

Words From The Company

“We are thrilled to complete yet another acquisition of a high-margin, fast-growing, and innovative ancillary brand that significantly enhances our proprietary brands portfolio,” said Nick Kovacevich, CEO of Greenlane. “DaVinci has been an outstanding partner for us over the years, and we are excited to now have them officially join Greenlane as our proprietary vaporizer brand. Even more exciting is the fact that we acquired the business at less than two times sales on the high end, which we believe is a fair multiple for a high-margin business that will be immediately accretive to our top and bottom line. This acquisition is part of our broader strategy to expand our product offerings, market share, revenue, margins, and profitability by scaling our portfolio of proprietary-owned brands.”

Planet 13 Holdings Inc.

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. a cannabis company, cultivates, produces, distributes, and markets cannabis and cannabis-infused and related products for medical and retail cannabis markets in Nevada, the United States. It also operates dispensaries that provide cannabis, cannabis extracts, and infused products. In recent developments, the company is planning to acquire Next Green Wave Holdings Inc. This will expand its presence in California with premium indoor cultivation.

As well as an extensive, pheno hunted cultivar base. Some advantages of this acquisition are this transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to 2021 and 2022 EBITDA. As well as NGW shareholders immediately benefiting from the enhanced size, scale, and liquidity of Planet 13’s capital markets presence. NGW’s operations will serve as the backbone of Planet 13’s continued focus on the California market. NGW will enable Planet 13 to introduce its diverse brand portfolio of exotic, pheno-hunted cultivars to the Santa Ana SuperStore as well as across the state.

Words From Planet 13 Holdings.

“Today’s announcement is an extension of the strategy we’ve laid out for investors of adding cultivation and production in California to vertically integrate and bring our highly popular brands into the state. We are methodically expanding our footprint to drive topline growth and improved profitability,” said Bob Groesbeck, Co-CEO and Co-founder of Planet 13. “We’ve been incredibly impressed by the Next Green Wave team and their ability to generate revenue and Adjusted EBITDA based on the quality of their cultivation and manufacturing in this very competitive market.”