What You Were Reading About In Cannabis This Year

There were a lot of high hopes for the cannabis industry for 2021. Like any year, it’s a mixed bag of highs and lows and many stories to tell. With a new administration in the White House, banking reform and legalization the federal level seemed within reach. More states legalized adult-use cannabis, including New York, Connecticut and Virginia, and the momentum picked up on a global scale. And at least earlier in the year, when it looked like we were heading into a post-COVID world, cannabis sales were on a high.

There were positives that came out of negatives, like the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency being forced to reevaluate the role cannabis plays in sports after Sha’Carri Richardson was banned from running in the Tokyo Olympics due to testing positive for marijuana.

And for better or worse, having the biggest corporations jump into the cannabis ring, like Amazon no longer testing employees for weed use, and backing reform and bending the ear of politicians who can make the changes the industry needs.

And those were all stories worth reading over the last 12 months. But there are so many others, from myriad medical studies to the worst marijuana strains of all time, what you need to know before buying weed, and lots and lots of Seth Rogen.

Here are the top 10 stories you read in 2021

1. What Smoking Weed Everyday for 25 Years Has Done For Seth Rogen

2. The Most Conservative Sport Has the Most Weed-Smoking Fans

3. These Are 5 Common Problems That Plague Marijuana Users

4. These Are the Top 5 Most In-Demand Skill Sets for the Cannabis Industry

5. Marijuana and Heart Attacks: What New Research Reveals

6. This Is What You Should Be Looking For When Buying Marijuana

7. The Worst Marijuana Strains of All Time

8. Holiday Shopping List: Seth Rogen's Designer Rolling Tray

9. 7 Marijuana Hacks That Can Make Your Life Better

10. 4 Things I Wish I'd Known Before Getting Into the Cannabis Industry