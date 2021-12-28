Best Marijuana Stocks To Watch This Week? 2 For Your Watchlist

Here Are 2 Marijuana Stocks To Watch Right Now

Marijuana stock investors are going into 2022 with a glass-half-full attitude. Even though there have not been many signals to change for this upcoming year. Meaning that currently, the sector is showing the same volatile up and down trading. For most 2021 marijuana stocks have been dealing with a downtrend. Heading into 2022 investors and shareholders do not want to go through another bad year of trading.

With much in the works outside of the market hopefully this plays a factor in seeing better trading. Over the last year many cannabis companies although down were able to still progress. With marijuana stocks down in the market many people couldn’t rely on past trading history to make a buy or sell call. However much of whether someone would look for marijuana stocks to buy was based on the current progress of a company. Many cannabis companies in 2021 went through much growth and transition. For example, some marijuana companies joined forces through mergers and acquisitions.

This has now created some of the largest marijuana companies in the industry. In addition to this other companies added new key players to their team. Such as new managers, CEO, or board members. As well as opening new stores and launching new and improved cannabis products. Now, much of this news did not resonate well with marijuana stocks. However, as things further develop for all of these above it’s possible to see this play as a catalyst for better trading.

More Momentum For Marijuana Stocks in 2022

Yet what many are waiting to see is the eventual passing of federal cannabis reform. Whether it be cannabis banking or the end of prohibition those involved in the cannabis industry want to see this last wall get knocked down. To which when that day eventually comes a large amount of people feel a possible run will follow with it. Below are a few marijuana stocks to watch in 2022.

Top Marijuana Stocks To Watch Right Now

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTC:FFLWD) Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTC:ACRHF)

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc., operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products. As well as accessories through its retail locations. Which are located in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Yukon. It also engages in the wholesale of regulated cannabis products and accessories in Saskatchewan. In addition to operating Hifyre digital retail and analytics of regulated cannabis e-commerce platform. In the last 2 weeks, the company released its Q3 2021 financial earnings.

At this time Fire & Flower quarterly revenue went up by 37% year over year to $45. million. Next, the company achieved its 6th consecutive positive adjusted EBITDA of $2.1 million. Also, the company completed the acquisition of PotGuide and the assets of Wikileaf. Which has further enhanced the company’s transformational asset-light digital strategy. Another key highlight is them acquiring Pineapple Express subsequent to the Q3. This has positioned Fire & Flower as a true cannabis consumer technology company.

Words From The CEO Of Fire & Flower Holdings Corp.

Trevor Fencott, Chief Executive Officer of Fire & Flower commented, “Our progress in the third quarter was not only demonstrated by our continued strong financial performance, but by the many growth opportunities that we successfully advanced in order to solidify our high-margin, asset-light cannabis retail business model. We completed the acquisitions of PotGuide and Wikileaf, the industry’s leading online cannabis platforms, setting the stage for the role out of our expanded e-commerce digtal platform strategy.

Acreage Holdings, Inc.

Acreage Holdings, Inc. formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in the cannabis industry. In recent news, the company has secured a $150 million credit facility. Which is being done to accelerate strategic growth initiatives. This venture was done with AFC Gamma, Inc. and Viridescent Realty Trust, Inc.

Under the terms of the Credit Facility, $100 million is available for immediate use. As well as a further $50 million is available in future periods. But under a committed accordion option once certain, predetermined milestones are achieved. Acreage intends to use the proceeds of the Credit Facility to fund expansion initiatives. Plus repay existing debt and provide additional working capital.

Words From The Company

“This financing is a strong recognition of the significant work our team has done over the last year to position Acreage for both long-term success and as a leader in our industry,” said Steve Goertz, Acreage’s Chief Financial Officer. “This non-dilutive source of capital further enhances our balance sheet and provides us with increased financial flexibility as we continue to focus on driving profitability and accelerating growth in our core markets to ultimately maximize shareholder value.