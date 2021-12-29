Are These Marijuana On Your Radar In 2022? Here’s Why They Should Be

2 Top Marijuana Stocks To Watch To Close Out December

Marijuana stocks in the last year have certainly seen more downs than ups. For those who are invested in top marijuana stocks now how the struggle has been. Even with small volatile spikes very few if any cannabis stocks at all were able to sustain this momentum. As 2022 is quickly approaching investors have been preparing what’s ahead. Meaning in the last year with how low the sector dropped there have been many chances to find the best marijuana stocks buy.

So this preparation is all in regards to possibly seeing a significant increase in trading. Which hopefully can be sustained longer than a few moments. Before the start of 2021 cannabis stocks were showing the type of upward consistency many want to see now. Yet after mid-February is when the downtrend started to take place. Which many know is due to the hold-ups and battle to end cannabis prohibition. Once federal reform is passed many have said this could cause a big run.

Even if a run doesn’t take place with the possible passing of federal reform investors want and need to see bigger rises in the sector. Many cannabis companies in 2021 produced solid earnings for the most part. Yet this positive news didn’t hold the same impact as it once did. So another question on investors minds is what will help cause more momentum if federal reform fails to pass in 2022. To which if cannabis companies can continue to show progress and success it may help.

Understanding Marijuana Stocks In 2022

But overall there is much that is in the works for the cannabis industry.

From expanding operations to developing new markets in newly legal states. Which I’m 2022 more states in the USA are soon to vote on cannabis legalization. Focusing on the present the concern is having another repeat year of a downtrend. But that is yet to be seen as some are entering 2022 with a positive outlook on the market and the industry as a whole. Just make sure before buying marijuana stocks you learn all you can to help limit as much risk as you can. The pot stocks below are just a few to keep an eye on this upcoming new year.

Marijuana Stocks To Watch In 2022

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTC:CRLBF) Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTC:TCNNF)

Cresco Labs Inc.

Cresco Labs Inc. together with its subsidiaries cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. Recently the company announced the opening of its 45th Nationwide dispensary in Sarasota, FL. As well this also makes for marks Cresco Labs’ 13th Florida location.

This here is an example of the progress and success that gives hope to investors. So with a new year of trading soon to begin many will be keeping an eye on CRLNF stock in 2022. Especially as the company continues to expand its operation.

Words From The Company

“We are excited to open Sunnyside Sarasota to continue to expand access to our branded products for Florida patients,” said Charlie Bachtell, Cresco Labs’ CEO & Co-founder. “This is our fifth new dispensary since entering Florida in April, and we expect to continue to expand across the state in the New Year so more patients have access to our products, which have proven to be some of the most popular in other states.”

Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores across the United States. In recent developments, the company has made 2 updates. First Trulieve announced it has acquired PurpleMed Healing Center in Tucson, Arizona. Consideration paid for the acquisition was deemed immaterial. Located at 1010 S Freeway in Tucson, the retail operation is being rebranded to Harvest House of Cannabis and will open Wednesday, Dec. 29 at noon.

Next, the company also announced it has expanded its executive leadership team. Several new executive appointments include; President, Steve White; Vice President & General Counsel. As well as Nicole Stanton; Director of Investor Relations, Christine Hersey. Plus Executive Director of Corporate Communications, Rob Kremer. Every new member has the experience and know-how to contribute towards the continued growth of the company. So as things are moving along and the team is now strengthening 2022 is looking good so far.

Words From The CEO

“We are thrilled to officially announce the appointment of several members of the legacy Harvest team to key roles within our organization,” said Kim Rivers, Trulieve’s Chief Executive Officer. “The addition of talent and experienced leadership was a key component of the Harvest acquisition and further advances our strategy of expansion through the addition of regional assets and teams within our hub model. We also are adding to our leadership team as the company continues to experience significant growth.